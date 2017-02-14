

Local Business Advisor & Author, Sergio DeCesare, obtains Facilitator Designation Completes Mastermind Facilitator Certification Course by the Success Alliance Business Success Coach, Sergio DeCesare NAPLES, Fla. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- #1 Best Selling Amazon.com Business Author and local Business Advisor & Coach, Sergio DeCesare, has successfully completed a 9-week Mastermind Group Facilitator course taught by the Success Alliance in Philadelphia, PA.



Mastermind groups are relatively new to most people, even though Napoleon Hill created the concept some 75 years ago with his book, Think and Grow Rich. A mastermind group is designed to help you navigate through challenges using the collective intelligence of others.



DeCesare is the owner operator of Max Business Profits LLC, a business consulting and coaching firm based in Naples, Florida, and already operates one such group in the area.



"I've been a member of two such national groups in my life and found them extremely helpful and supportive in my business endeavors as well as being able to help transform other's dreams into reality." He also adds, "I've seen some incredible business successes as well as personal issues overcome."



Most Mastermind groups, and they range in size from 6 to 30 on the average, usually have an individual who runs the meetings, provides the agenda and is, by all intents and purposes, the "referee". He guides the group and makes sure all relevant information and resources come to bear on a "Hot-Seat" member's challenges that meeting. That person is called the "Facilitator" .



According to DeCesare,



"In my present group, it's a half dozen, like-minded, driven business owners of various professions who meet bi-weekly, to tackle challenges and problems together. They lean on each other, give advice, share connections and do business with each other when appropriate. It's very much a Brain Trust for somewhat successful business people and if you are lucky enough to get invited to one, you will most likely see a marked change in your personal life and your business growth."



Max Business Profits specializes in helping business operators become very profitable business "owner" through proven growth Strategies, Contrast Marketing and innovative Technology.



Those wishing to contact Sergio or Max Business Profits may do so by email,



About Max Business Profits: www.MaxBusinessProfits.com



