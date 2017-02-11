 
February 2017





Claery & Green Family Law Attorney Shows Her Altruistic Side By Providing Pro-Bono Work

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Experienced Los Angeles Divorce and Family Law Attorney Kathleen R. Choe of Claery & Green, LLP has been invited to participate in the nationally recognized World of Work Career Day. Ms. Choe will volunteer by speaking to and mentoring local gifted children. This is an invitation-only, pro-bono activity that will have a life-long impact on the children involved.

Ms. Choe was invited to participate in World of Work Career Day because of her stellar practical experience and her unparalleled educational background. Ms. Choe will be working with an experienced career counselor to tell the students about the business and profession of lawyering, including sharing about "its gifts, it delights, and its enduring utility to the community of citizens who, without attorneys, would be at each other's throats."

Ms. Choe was hand-selected by a Pupil Services and Attendance Counselor at the LAUSD Student Health and Human Services Department, and she will be speaking at Green Design Community School at Rivera Learning Complex in Los Angeles at the end of February. Ms. Choe was selected because she is a "vibrant, smart, energetic and personable lawyer" who would "fill the bill." The selection committee said that Ms. Choe "immediately came to mind."

Ms. Kathleen R. Choe is a seasoned attorney who is widely respected in the legal community and throughout California for her altruistic nature. She has handled hundreds of family law court hearings, and has an incredible understanding of this particular field of law. Moreover, Ms. Choe has an impeccable academic background, including an undergraduate degree from the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), which is frequently ranked the number one university in the nation, and a law degree from University of California, Hastings, which is a top ten law school.

This pro-bono work will involve Ms. Choe talking to a group of fun-loving, rambunctious, and gifted children about the noble profession of law, and how fulfilling she finds her legal career. The entire team at Claery & Green, LLP is very proud of Ms. Choe and hopes that she will be the inspiration that sends one of these gifted children to the hallowed quads of Harvard Law School.

Claery & Green's two partners, Lance Claery and Eli V. Hammond — who is a Certified Family Law Specialist (CFLS) — are impressed with Ms. Choe's altruistic nature and her legal expertise. Partners Claery and Hammond also regularly give back to the community, both individually and through Claery & Green, LLP. To learn more about the Los Angeles Divorce and Family Law firm, visit www.claerygreen.com.
