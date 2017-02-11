News By Tag
Love at First Bite Catering celebrates 35 YEARS In Business in Huntington Beach
Love at First Bite Catering, celebrates 35 years of success this year. To commemorate this achievement, they hosted a gala party at Rainwater Gallery, downtown Huntington Beach combining this celebration with their official ribbon cutting event.
In 1982, the world experienced a number of momentous events, the impact of which are still being felt in 2017. Among these were:
• President Ronald Reagan announced a war on drugs
• Doctors performed the first implant of a permanent artificial heart designed by Robert Jarvik
• Anti-trust regulators ordered the breakup of the AT&T monopoly
• The first issue of USA Today was published
• The Disney EPCOT center in Florida was opened
• Chariots of Fire won the Oscar for the best picture at the 54th Academy Awards
• San Francisco 49ers won the Superbowl
• Michael Jackson released his second adult solo album, Thriller
• Graceland, the home of Elvis Presley, opened to the public
• Computer scientist Scott Fahlman, first suggested the use of Smiley or emoticon as a way of expressing emotion in an email :-)
And the opening of Love at First Bite Catering in Huntington Beach, California.
Love at First Bite Catering, which has become a leading local catering business, celebrates 35 years of success this year. To commemorate this significant achievement, they hosted a gala party at Rainwater Gallery in downtown Huntington Beach combining this celebration with their official ribbon cutting event.
Attended by representatives of the offices of US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher, Assemblyman Travis Allen (74th District), Assemblyman Matthew Harper (74th District), State Senator Janet Nguyen (34th District), City of Huntington Beach Mayor, Barbara Delgleize and of the Huntington Beach Chamber of Commerce, this event was widely recognized and supported.
"It really is remarkable when a business can sustain itself for 35 years - it doesn't always happen', stated Patrick Brenden, Former Chair of the Chamber of Commerce and City Councilman for the City of Huntington Beach. He continued, " You have poured your heart and soul into this business and that's what it takes to make a business successful."
Starting as a two person, family owned business in 1982, Love at First Bite Catering now employs a staff of 50 and last year provided customized catering for over 1,000 events. For this celebration, they created an extensive menu showcasing their catering expertise. As stated by Patrick Brenden, "We all have had the opportunity to sample your food here today and it's fantastic. Everyone agrees with that.".
"It's really exciting to be celebrating our 35th anniversary with our fabulous staff, loyal customers and such an exalted group of dignitaries"
The owners and employees of Love at First Bite Catering are well known for giving back to the community. John LaBrake, Co-owner and Head Chef of Love at First Bite Catering states "Our main goal is to give back to local schools and kids athletics teams. If we can help keep the kids engaged and off the streets, then we are playing a small part in keeping them out of trouble".
When asked about their specialties, Stacy LaBrake commented "Comfort food at an affordable price - that's what we do best. And BBQ is in big demand for us at Love at First Bite Catering. In fact, we have created our own Ace LaBrake 'almost famous' BBQ sauce that has proven to be a huge winner amongst our many clients.". And those lucky enough to attend the 35th anniversary celebration and ribbon cutting event, took a bottle of this fabulous BBQ sauce home with them.
About Love at First Bite Catering
At Love at First Bite Catering, it is our passion to transform farm fresh ingredients, using our creative recipes into delicious, handcrafted works of art that appeal to the eye, the appetite and the hip pocket. For 35 years, we have been committed to providing high quality, customized catering both to individuals and businesses who want a personal touch. A feast for all the senses - that's what we do. From a simple boardroom lunch to a 500 guest black tie wedding event. We pay extreme attention to every detail - from great locations, to professional servers to mouthwatering food - and more.
At Love at First Bite Catering, catering is a work of heart.
To view video's of this event, please go to: http://www.lafbcatering.com/
Sue Prescott
***@lafbcatering.com
