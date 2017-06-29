News By Tag
CLS Equipment Co. Announces It's New Web Site!!!
CLS Equipment Co. Makes Browsing Sewer Equipment Online Easier
CLS Equipment Co. is known for being one of the leading sewer equipment providers in North Texas, and customer service is a top priority for its knowledgeable team. By developing a website that is easier to navigate, with more detailed information for consumers, it is trying to serve prospective and returning clients in a different way. The website allows customers to quickly navigate and find out more information about sewer equipment services and repair offered by the company. This, in turn, allows them to make more well-informed decisions about their sewer equipment service and repair.
The new CLS Equipment Co. website provides an overview of all of the equipment and services offered by the company. With one click of the button, online users can find out about the six sewer equipment manufacturers the company partners with, including Vac-Con, John Bean, Cues, VacStar, Vector and Ravo. The site doesn't just provide basic information about these brands. The website breaks each brand down into categories such as "Ease of Operation," "Safety" "Performance"
The new website is part of CLS Equipment Co.'s mission to provide superior sewer equipment service and repair to the North Texas area. The company's experienced staff wants to guide consumers in making decisions that will benefit them in the long-term. The website helps consumers to have a greater role in this process and have more well-informed conversations with the team. It also makes it easier for potential clients to locate and contact the company with greater ease. Careful planning and design went into the website because the sewer equipment company wanted to respond to the needs of customers and provide a user-friendly online tool, instead of just a stationary website.
Founded in 2007, CLS Equipment Co. is dedicated to providing clients with state-of-the-
CLS Equipment Co
726 S. Sherman St.
Richardson, TX 75081
972-479-1335
sewertools.com
CLS Equipment Co
