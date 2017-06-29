 
CLS Equipment Co. Announces It's New Web Site!!!

CLS Equipment Co. Makes Browsing Sewer Equipment Online Easier
 
 
CLS-Equipment-Co
CLS-Equipment-Co
 
RICHARDSON, Texas - July 5, 2017 - PRLog -- For any business to thrive in a digital age, it needs to have a strong online presence. Consumers are increasingly going online to companies' websites to learn more about their products and services before choosing them. This is why it has become essential for all different types of businesses, including sewer equipment companies, to have websites that are user-friendly and visually-appealing. CLS Equipment Co., a company out of Richardson, TX, has responded to the needs of its customers by developing sewertools.com, a website that makes it easier to browse and learn more about sewer equipment before buying it.

CLS Equipment Co. is known for being one of the leading sewer equipment providers in North Texas, and customer service is a top priority for its knowledgeable team. By developing a website that is easier to navigate, with more detailed information for consumers, it is trying to serve prospective and returning clients in a different way. The website allows customers to quickly navigate and find out more information about sewer equipment services and repair offered by the company. This, in turn, allows them to make more well-informed decisions about their sewer equipment service and repair.

The new CLS Equipment Co. website provides an overview of all of the equipment and services offered by the company. With one click of the button, online users can find out about the six sewer equipment manufacturers the company partners with, including Vac-Con, John Bean, Cues, VacStar, Vector and Ravo. The site doesn't just provide basic information about these brands. The website breaks each brand down into categories such as "Ease of Operation," "Safety" "Performance" and "Durability" to give customers the information they need to be able to weigh the pros and cons of each brand. The site also provides sections where customers can learn more about sewer equipment parts and repairs and maintenance services. Although clients still need to go directly through the company to purchase sewer equipment and services, they now have a tool that can answer many of their questions before they work directly with a sales person or technician.

The new website is part of CLS Equipment Co.'s mission to provide superior sewer equipment service and repair to the North Texas area. The company's experienced staff wants to guide consumers in making decisions that will benefit them in the long-term. The website helps consumers to have a greater role in this process and have more well-informed conversations with the team. It also makes it easier for potential clients to locate and contact the company with greater ease. Careful planning and design went into the website because the sewer equipment company wanted to respond to the needs of customers and provide a user-friendly online tool, instead of just a stationary website.

Founded in 2007, CLS Equipment Co. is dedicated to providing clients with state-of-the-art equipment for transportation of sewage, inspection of pipelines, soil evacuation and other sewer-cleaning and maintenance services. The company's skilled team has over 100 years combined experience and knowledge in the sewer industry. The company operates out of Richardson but serves customers in different parts of North Texas.


CONTACT INFORMATION:
CLS Equipment Co
726 S. Sherman St.
Richardson, TX 75081
972-479-1335
sewertools.com

CLS Equipment Co
seo@click4corp.com
