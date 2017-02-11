 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


1st Colonial Business Solutions Launches .net Site

 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- 1st Colonial is proud to announce the launch of its new website.

With the rapid expansion of our ISO model we have blown away the competition in terms of what we offer our ISO partners said Elliott Dinov Director of Branch Development. Elliott went on to say that we have the most transparent proprietary ISO portal in the industry where our ISO partners can upload files with real time file tracking and real time payment tracking. Best of all we offer the highest payout splits in the industry by a mile. We have ISO partners making serious money for referring files to us that they normally would throw in the trash. We have created a monetization platform for otherwise known as dead leads to a merchant cash advance funder and helped our ISO partners monetize those leads with the most transparency and highest profit margins in the industry. We are further ahead than any of our competitors in offering a real solution to MCA agents to monetize their non-fundable database. Call us or visit our new site today to learn more about our unique ISO Opportunity.

https://www.1stcolonialbizdebt.net

Contact
Elliott Dinov
800-951-4350
***@1stcolonialbizdebt.com
