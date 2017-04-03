 
Industry News





Enfield CT Wellness Business Growing Awareness

Ideal Flexibility is spreading awareness about new innovative approaches to dealing with muscle pain and soreness, and natural flexibility.
 
 
ENFIELD, Conn. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Rick Hall, the founder of Ideal Flexibility, is on a mission to introduce to as many people as possible in Connecticut and western Massachuesettes innovative and effective, natural and rapid techniques for dealing with muscle soreness and the advantages of flexibility training versus stretching.

"Feedback from clients has been incredible regarding their experience with Neural Reset Therapy and Natural Flexibility Training", stated Rick Hall.  "When you have someone coming back to tell you how their overall quality of life has imporved by what you do, it is extremely motivating and empowering."

Rick was referring to work he completed with a golfer who, for about 20 years, suffered pain in his neck, shoulders and back from a severe industrial accident.  Another client who had an accident and worked with traditional approaches was told, like the golfer, that she would "just have to live with it."

"After a few sessions these people enjoy notable, significant relief", Rick stated. "I want to see more people like this reclaim their lives and enjoy activity they previously thought was behind them."

Building on his roster of golfer clients, Mr. Hall recently secured tickets to the Golf Western Mass Show and is offering 2 tickets, free of charge, for simply having a free consultation with him prior to 3/3/17.  The golf show is scheduled on 3/4/17.

Anyone interested should contact Rick Hall at Ideal Flexibility.  His information and the services he provides may be found a thttp://www.idealflexibility.com/?utm_source=PRLog&utm...

