Country(s)
Industry News
Local Composer Scores Hollywood Movies
The Dark Below is about a woman who struggles for survival beneath a frozen lake while a serial killer stalks her from the surface. Douglas Schulze directs the film, and stars screen veteran Veronica Cartwright, Lauren Mae Shafer and David G. Brown.
David Bateman teamed up with Eric Bobo of Cypress Hill to score the soundtrack to the survival thriller. Catch the trailer here:
http://www.youtube.com/
Bateman is currently working on the upcoming feature Anders Manor,due out this fall. The movie follows a girl named Amy, on her 18th birthday. While most girls her age are celebrating with friends and painting the town, Amy is checking herself out of the insane asylum. Her mother Jane decides to take her on a family getaway, to celebrate her birthday and re-acclimate her to everyday life. A weekend of camp fires, and cotton candy socials to rekindle family ties, quickly turns to the most horrific family reunion in American history. And it all goes down at ANDERS MANOR.
Aside from dark-menacing soundtracks, Bateman has scored music for other notable films, such as the teen docu-drama, "A Girl Like Her" (airing on Netflix) and the LIONSGATE family film, Arlo: the Burping Pig. The versatile composer's credits also include multiple shows on Discovery Channel's Investigative Discovery series, Homicide Hunter, Deadliest Catch, and People Magazine Investigates to name a few.
For more information please e go to: www.davidbateman.net
Follow David Bateman @ www.twitter.com/
Contact
Blair
***@hotmail.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse