News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Empowering and Educating in the Heart of Redondo Beach!
This event is designed to educate and connect essential oils to food choices, faith building and future development. Essential oils encourage mental, physical and spiritual wellbeing. Dr. Middleton is concerned with attendees knowing, "How to safely use essential oils in adults and children, and when you should consult a licensed aromotherapist."
"The information being presented has the capacity to change any attendee's life if open, receptive and willing to give essential oils a try...there are many essential oils with properties to address many different ailments – not just on a physical level, but emotional as well," claims, Rotolante! "Good health enables you to have a more enjoyable and rewarding life. My presentation will focus on ways to enhance your health," says, Dr. Middleton.
Attendees will: Engage in interactive activities using the UnReLearn Model; Learn to overcome challenges in three key areas – food, faith, future; Gain a basic understanding about essential oils from wellness advocates; Receive information about nutrition and wellbeing from a medical doctor; Participate in a hands-on "Make 'n' Take" essential oils activity; Enjoy tasty foods and beverages; Shop, mix and mingle with attendees.
Dr. Jackson asserts, "Change occurs one baby step at a time." She will introduce her UnReLearn Model (unlearn, relearn, learn), "...to help attendees develop a tangible, achievable action plan for food choices, faith building and future development. Attendees will be equipped to change their lives, change generations and ultimately change society – each person taking one baby step at a time."
Ticket price includes admission, access to all speakers, program book, handouts, food, beverages, goody bag, essential oil Make 'n' Take hands-on activity and one raffle ticket. Dr. Monica Y. Jackson will be on hand to sign her book, Eat Healthy Without Sacrificing Taste. Join the Life Skills Enterprise team:
Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017
Time: 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (doors open at 1:30 p.m.)
Location: Redondo Beach Masonic Temple, 501 S. Catalina Ave., Redondo Beach, CA 90277
Cost: $54 ($49 early bird rate until March 15, 2017)
For more information about Life Skills Enterprise visit: www.LifeSkillsEnterprise.com
Media Contact
Jonnetta Chambers
9515324177
***@earthlink.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 17, 2017