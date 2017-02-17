News By Tag
Friends unite to host benefit for local non-profits
A 50 for 50 Birthday Benefit will support HOPE Sheds Light, the Ocean County YMCA, the Garden State Philharmonic Youth Orchestra and the Mercy Center of Asbury Park.
"It's not every day you turn 50, it's a real milestone," said Ann Marie Baker, the honoree of the Birthday Benefit. "We wanted to host a celebration where friends and family could come together for a fun evening at a new, award-winning venue to give something back to our community," Baker continued. "Being involved with four local non-profit organizations and knowing first-hand the uniquely important role each group plays in the community will make this birthday a very special day for me."
The goal of the 50 for 50 Birthday Benefit is to spread awareness and raise funds in support of four area non-profits."
"Through this inspirational event, we hope that surrounding communities will put forth similar collaborative efforts," said Baker. "We have the power to make a big difference in the lives of those around us. That difference starts with us."
To purchase tickets or learn more about sponsorship opportunities for the 50 for 50 Birthday Benefit, please visit http://design446.com/
ABOUT THE NON-PROFITS AND THE HONOREE
HOPE Sheds Light, a local non-profit organization in Toms River, is dedicated to educating families on the disease of addiction by creating awareness, providing resources and instilling hope to support a healthier community. To learn more, visit http://www.HOPEShedsLight.org.
The Ocean County YMCA, located in Toms River, provides the Ocean County community with youth development, healthy living and social responsibility. The Y fosters care and respect by putting Judeo Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind and body for all. To learn more, visit http://www.ocymca.org.
The Garden State Philharmonic, located in Toms River, is dedicated to a mission of creating concerts of cultural and educational value by fostering activities that encourage the appreciation of music. Through its Youth Orchestra, young musicians study and perform orchestral music. The Youth Orchestra fosters cultural and educational values and helps to improve the quality of life in our region. To learn more, visit http://www.GardenStatePhilharmonic.org.
The Mercy Center of Asbury Park provides hope, help and healing to people in the community through education, emergency and family services, and has a special concern for families and children. Mercy Center is committed to living the core values of Respect, Justice, Integrity, Service and Compassion. To learn more, visit http://www.mercycenternj.org.
Ann Marie Baker is the Vice President of Design 446 in Manasquan, NJ. She serves on the Board of Directors of Hope Sheds Light, The Ocean County YMCA, The Garden State Philharmonic, as well as the Marketing and PR Committee of Mercy Center of Asbury Park.
