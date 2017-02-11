News By Tag
Death Valley Tours And The Superbloom
Visiting Death Valley this year may provide visitors with the opportunity to witness a rare occurrence known as a "superbloom." This is where millions of flowers bloom at once in the desert due to perfect weather conditions.
The usual first stopping point is Zabriskie Point, where you will be able to stroll to the lookout point for an unbelievable 360 degree view of Death Valley, one of the most desolate and barren landscapes on earth. Stops from that point include the visitor center, the Borax Museum and Furnace Creek where the hottest recorded temperature on earth happened. You will also see the lowest point below sea level in the United States below sea level at Badwater Basin.
This year, due to early and heavy rainfall, there is a possibility of a "superbloom"
If the superbloom happens this year, it will probably be beginning in early March and continuing for roughly four weeks. The superbloom is a large attraction in Death Valley, so if you are interested it is a good idea to book early. https://www.bindlestifftours.com/
