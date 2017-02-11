 
News By Tag
* Death Valley
* Superbloom
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Death Valley Tours And The Superbloom

Visiting Death Valley this year may provide visitors with the opportunity to witness a rare occurrence known as a "superbloom." This is where millions of flowers bloom at once in the desert due to perfect weather conditions.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Death Valley
Superbloom

Industry:
Travel

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

LAS VEGAS - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Bindlestiff Tours have proudly launched their yearly schedule for tours of Death Valley, CA.  The tours of Death Valley offered by the company leave Las Vegas every Sunday and Friday of the week, and cost a total of $219 per person.  The tour is a one-day excursion that begins with pickup at several Las Vegas hotels and stops, transports the guests in comfort to Death Valley National Park, and proceeds to provide visit and exploration stops at numerous key points of interest within the area.  While exploration of Death Valley on your own is certainly possible, the ability to be shuttled from the starting point in Las Vegas to the park, have interesting guidance along the way, as well as lunch provided alone is well worth the price.  When you factor in that Bindlestiff Tours are guided by experts in the area who do not just drive to points of interest but actually allow patrons to experience the adventures that are available, the guided tours are invaluable.

The usual first stopping point is Zabriskie Point, where you will be able to stroll to the lookout point for an unbelievable 360 degree view of Death Valley, one of the most desolate and barren landscapes on earth.  Stops from that point include the visitor center, the Borax Museum and Furnace Creek where the hottest recorded temperature on earth happened.  You will also see the lowest point below sea level in the United States below sea level at Badwater Basin.

This year, due to early and heavy rainfall, there is a possibility of a "superbloom" in Death Valley.  This is a rare occurrence where perfect weather conditions cause millions of typically dormant flowers to bloom at once.  The phenomenon generally happens no more than every ten years, and it appears that 2017 may offer visitors one more chance to witness this experience the same way they did last year.

If the superbloom happens this year, it will probably be beginning in early March and continuing for roughly four weeks.  The superbloom is a large attraction in Death Valley, so if you are interested it is a good idea to book early. https://www.bindlestifftours.com/package/death-valley-tou...

Contact
Bindlestiff Tours
***@focusinternetservices.com
End
Source:Bindlestiff Tours
Email:***@focusinternetservices.com Email Verified
Tags:Death Valley, Superbloom
Industry:Travel
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
WiredIn SEO PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share