PayByPhone Renews Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards Certification
Independent Audit Verifies PayByPhone's Payment Card Industry Compliance
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of PayByPhone's controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards. In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted PayByPhone in becoming PCI compliant.
"Investing in PCI compliance and security initiatives solidifies our lead on offering PayByPhone clients and consumers the best mobile payment platform in secure payment options," explains Kush Parikh, president and CEO of PayByPhone. "Having been the first in the mobile parking industry to gain certification, PayByPhone has set the standard for security management."
The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures. These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card.
About PayByPhone
PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $300 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.
About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Contact
Thomas Nguyen
PayByPhone
***@paybyphone.com
