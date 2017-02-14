 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514

PayByPhone Renews Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards Certification

Independent Audit Verifies PayByPhone's Payment Card Industry Compliance
 
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- PayByPhone, a mobile parking and transportation services payment company, announced that it has successfully completed its eighth year of Level 1 PCI-DSS assessments. PayByPhone has received the Report on Compliance (RoC) and Attestation of Compliance for both Merchant and Service Providers.  These reports verify that PayByPhone adheres to the Payment Card Industry Security Data Standard and has the proper internal controls and processes in place to deliver high quality services to its clients and consumers.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of PayByPhone's controls that are relevant to the storing and transmitting of information from credit, debit, or other payment cards.  In accordance with the PCI Security Standards Council, KirkpatrickPrice's Qualified Security Assessors assisted PayByPhone in becoming PCI compliant.

"Investing in PCI compliance and security initiatives solidifies our lead on offering PayByPhone clients and consumers the best mobile payment platform in secure payment options," explains Kush Parikh, president and CEO of PayByPhone. "Having been the first in the mobile parking industry to gain certification, PayByPhone has set the standard for security management."

The PCI Data Security Standard is a complex security standard that focuses on security management, policies, procedures, network architecture, software design, and other critical protective procedures.  These security standards are relevant to any merchant or service provider that uses, stores or transmits information from a payment card.

"Many of PayByPhone's clients rely on their systems to process or store sensitive data and protect information," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, PayByPhone has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the accounts receivables management services provided by PayByPhone."

About PayByPhone

PayByPhone is one of the fastest growing mobile payments companies in the world, processing more than $300 million in payments annually. Through the company's mobile web, smartphone and smartwatch applications, PayByPhone helps millions of consumers easily and securely pay for parking without the hassles of waiting in line, having to carry change or risking costly fines. Registration is quick and easy and the app reminds the user when their parking is about to expire, allowing them to top up from anywhere, at any time.

About KirkpatrickPrice, LLC

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

Contact
Thomas Nguyen
PayByPhone
***@paybyphone.com
