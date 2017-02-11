 
Teligistics Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation

Independent Audit Verifies Teligistics' Internal Controls and Processes
 
 
Spread the Word
CONROE, Texas - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Teligistics, a telecommunications firm, today announced that it has completed its SSAE 16 (SOC 1) Type II Audit. This attestation verifies that Teligistics has the proper internal controls and processes in place to deliver high quality services to its clients.

KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of Teligistics' controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 16 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements), the SOC 1 Type II audit report includes Teligistics' description of controls as well as the detailed testing of its controls over a minimum six-month period.

"Teligistics is excited to be able to provide our Client's with an extra level of confidence that we will do a great job for them with a refined and highly skilled process," said Randy Councill, COO of Teligistics.

"Many of Teligistics' clients rely on them to protect consumer information," said Joseph Kirkpatrick, Managing Partner with KirkpatrickPrice. "As a result, Teligistics has implemented best practice controls demanded by their customers to address information security and compliance risks. Our third-party opinion validates these controls and the tests we perform provide assurance regarding the managed solutions provided by Teligistics."

SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 16 auditing standards which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place. Federal regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-Bliley and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) require corporations to audit the internal controls of their suppliers, including those that provide technology services.

About Teligistics

Teligistics is a 20+ year-old company dedicated to helping our clients save money on their telecom spends. Whether its sourcing telecom services, managing billing and inventory, or wireless expense management - Teligistics has the tools to help enterprises bring hard dollars back to their bottom line. Backed by industry and procurement experts, Teligistics is your trusted partner for managing your telecom expenses. Visit www.teligistics.com

About KirkpatrickPrice

KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.

Contact
Tanner Roberts
***@teligistics.com
End
