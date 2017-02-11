News By Tag
Teligistics Receives SOC 1 Type II Attestation
Independent Audit Verifies Teligistics' Internal Controls and Processes
KirkpatrickPrice, a licensed CPA and PCI QSA firm, performed the audit and appropriate testing of Teligistics' controls that may affect its clients' financial statements. In accordance with SSAE 16 (Statements on Standards for Attestation Engagements)
"Teligistics is excited to be able to provide our Client's with an extra level of confidence that we will do a great job for them with a refined and highly skilled process," said Randy Councill, COO of Teligistics.
"Many of Teligistics' clients rely on them to protect consumer information,"
SOC 1 Type II is a reporting on the controls at a service organization that was established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). This report is in compliance with the SSAE 16 auditing standards which focus on the controls of a service organization that are relevant to an audit of a user entity's financial statements. The standard demonstrates that an organization has adequate controls and processes in place. Federal regulations such as Sarbanes-Oxley, Gramm-Leach-
About Teligistics
Teligistics is a 20+ year-old company dedicated to helping our clients save money on their telecom spends. Whether its sourcing telecom services, managing billing and inventory, or wireless expense management - Teligistics has the tools to help enterprises bring hard dollars back to their bottom line. Backed by industry and procurement experts, Teligistics is your trusted partner for managing your telecom expenses. Visit www.teligistics.com
About KirkpatrickPrice
KirkpatrickPrice is a licensed CPA firm providing assurance services to over 550 clients in more than 48 states, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The firm has over 10 years of experience in information security and compliance assurance by performing assessments, audits, and tests that strengthen information security and internal controls. KirkpatrickPrice most commonly provides advice on SSAE 16, SOC 2, HIPAA, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, FISMA, and CFPB frameworks. www.kirkpatrickprice.com.
Contact
Tanner Roberts
***@teligistics.com
