Poison Ivy Shows Why She's The Next Rising Star

-- The anticipation of the hottest, talented recording artist to come out of the entertainment mecca city Atlanta Georgia in 10 years, has hit the scene with her hot new single " Karma." featuring Ray Rocka. Recording artist, BMI songwriter, actress, radio host Poison Ivy have captured the attention of radio dj's, program directors, record executives, promoters, casting directors, filmmakers and more. Poison Ivy is an American Hip Hop artist / actress from College Park, GA. She created her club banging sound when linking up with industry super producer Rhapsidi " Sidrick Mitchell " and world renowned engineer Slice Money in 2016. Poison Ivy was featured on various records back in the early 90's with multi - platinum Grammy Award winning artist Kirk Franklin's gospel group DMC. As a youth various artist that inspired her the most were Industry greats Mary J. Blige, Faith, Aaliyah, Brandy, Monica, Trina and Tupac to name a few.Loving her city of Atlanta and the many incredible artist that have soared through entertainment making Atlanta one of the most sought after cities in the entertainment industry, she knew it was her turn to advance to the mainstream markets. From her electric performances, interviews, press releases, rehearsals and more she captured the attention of entertainment manager Elliot Thomas of NoJoke Management Co. " As an artist manager a few vital points that I look for are discipline, dedication, talent, and eagerness to learn. Following Poison Ivy's progress within the underground market, her vision to succeed and after speaking with her several times, I knew this was not only a powerful artist that the industry would love, but one that was ready to tackle the mainstream market."Elliot Thomas - ManagerThrough a industry friend Elliot Thomas and Poison Ivy were able to land a incredible distribution deal with one of the largest distribution companies in the world. The Orchard (Sony Music Entertainment)With this distribution deal, Poison Ivy and her music is now marketed, promoted and distributed in every state in the U.S as well as the mass markets overseas. Radio stations in Germany and the UK have recently picked up the single and added it to their daily playlist.Posion Ivy is currently in video production mode. She and her management team spared no expense nor hesitation in enlisting the services of Los Angeles entertainment industry filmmaker / director Chris Donaldson to head her visuals. " I knew in order to be able to compete on the major mainstream market, we had to just go for it and get one of the best. How can you have your material distributed by a major player like The Orchard ( Sony Music Ent) and not have one of the best to do the visuals. I knew from Mr. Donaldson's work, he would deliver the fire needed."Poison Ivy - ArtistPoison Ivy is gearing up for her promotional tour soon. She's excited about connecting with her current fans and anticipating building millions more through her music. With her tenacity, talent, drive, love and passion for her music, she's ready to make her mark in the industry and we can surely see and hear why.Manager: Elliot Thomas Email:mrness48@gmail.comwww.therealpoisonivy.comIG @thereal.poisonivy