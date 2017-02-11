News By Tag
Poison Ivy Shows Why She's The Next Rising Star
Radio Station Dj's Are Anticipating "Karma" To Rise High On The Charts
Loving her city of Atlanta and the many incredible artist that have soared through entertainment making Atlanta one of the most sought after cities in the entertainment industry, she knew it was her turn to advance to the mainstream markets. From her electric performances, interviews, press releases, rehearsals and more she captured the attention of entertainment manager Elliot Thomas of NoJoke Management Co. " As an artist manager a few vital points that I look for are discipline, dedication, talent, and eagerness to learn. Following Poison Ivy's progress within the underground market, her vision to succeed and after speaking with her several times, I knew this was not only a powerful artist that the industry would love, but one that was ready to tackle the mainstream market."
Elliot Thomas - Manager
Through a industry friend Elliot Thomas and Poison Ivy were able to land a incredible distribution deal with one of the largest distribution companies in the world. The Orchard (Sony Music Entertainment)
Posion Ivy is currently in video production mode. She and her management team spared no expense nor hesitation in enlisting the services of Los Angeles entertainment industry filmmaker / director Chris Donaldson to head her visuals. " I knew in order to be able to compete on the major mainstream market, we had to just go for it and get one of the best. How can you have your material distributed by a major player like The Orchard ( Sony Music Ent) and not have one of the best to do the visuals. I knew from Mr. Donaldson's work, he would deliver the fire needed."
Poison Ivy - Artist
Poison Ivy is gearing up for her promotional tour soon. She's excited about connecting with her current fans and anticipating building millions more through her music. With her tenacity, talent, drive, love and passion for her music, she's ready to make her mark in the industry and we can surely see and hear why.
