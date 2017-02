Stock & Option Solutions Hosts SOS Educational Webcast: Market Trends in ESPP Design

An exploration of findings from the 2016 Fidelity/Radford ESPP data analysis

-- Stock & Option Solutions (SOS), a leading provider of stock plan outsourcing, temporary staffing and professional services, today announced their upcoming webcast, "Market Trends in ESPP Design" is scheduled for February 28, 2017 at 11am PT.Julie Kenia, CEP, of SOS is joined by Emily Cervino, CEP, from Fidelity Stock Plan Services and Elizabeth Stoudt, CEP, from Aon/Radford Valuation Services for this update on market trends in ESPP design from the 2016 Fidelity/Radford ESPP data analysis. Since the last study in 2014, things have changed. The experts will reveal plan design prevalence, industry variances, how plan design impacts participation as well as participation levels and shareholding patterns after purchase for various plan types and demographics.Kenia states, "I'm excited to learn what changes have been happening in the world of ESPP Plan Design and if those changes can help me better serve clients. Both Emily and Liz had so much experience over the years in this area of equity that they always bring a wealth of knowledge and insight to the audience."For more details on the above webcast, please contact Shawna Casey at scasey@sos-team.com or 408-979-8700.Stock & Option Solutions, Inc. ( http://www.sos- team.com/ ) (SOS) is a leading stock administration staffing, consulting, and outsourcing firm within the equity compensation marketplace. SOS provides temporary stock plan staffing, expert project resources (http://sos-team.com/professional-resources/), and total outsourcing solutions (http://sos-team.com/outsourcing/). To learn more you can visit us online at http://www.sos-team.com or call us at 888-SOS-0199.