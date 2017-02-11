 
Linklocker, Online Bookmarking Site, Meets a Need for Privacy-Centric Services in the Age of Trump

A small startup company in Northern California called LinkLocker is responding to the Web's increasing interest in privacy with an online bookmarking service which stores as little personally identifying information as possible.
 
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Given revelations in recent years into the activities of the NSA and other U.S. intelligence operations by Edward Snowden and other whistleblowers, online privacy is seeing a groundswell of interest among ordinary Internet users. President Trump's vocal criticisms of data encryption, among other policies, are further fueling the exodus away from services that are designed to profit from collection of user data for advertising and other marketing purposes.

LinkLocker is one new service created in response to these growing privacy concerns. Funded entirely by a subscription fee, LinkLocker collects no marketing data from its customers. None of its customers' personally identifying information, beyond a simple email address, is stored in its databases.

Built with its users' privacy at top priority, LinkLocker developer Jarrod Whaley has implemented extensive technical measures to ensure that customer data is unlikely to be stolen by malicious third parties, as in recent high-profile breaches at major companies like Yahoo!.

"The personal information we store for a given user in our database consists of an email address, and that's it," said Whaley. "So even if our systems were to be attacked, there's not much of value to either hackers or state-sponsored agencies in there."

LinkLocker (https://linklocker.co) is currently a Web-based product, with development soon to begin on an app for Apple's iOS operating system.

