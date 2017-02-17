 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Northwestern Mutual - Chicago Earns National Recognition with Financial Security Award

Chicago-based Client Relations Department recognized for integrating insurance and investments to help people plan for and achieve financial security
 
 
Jeannette Miyazono leads the team who has earned top honors for 2 straight years
Jeannette Miyazono leads the team who has earned top honors for 2 straight years
 
CHICAGO - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- When it comes to leading, Northwestern Mutual-Chicago's Client Relations Department did it again. The team of Chicago-based financial professionals was awarded the national Northwestern Mutual Financial Security Award for the second year in the row.  The award recognizes the top-performing client relations department among the more than 330 Northwestern Mutual offices nationwide.

"In Chicago and across America, there's a gap between what the financial industry provides and what people really need," said Corey D. McQuade, Managing Partner. "We are proud of our team of financial representatives that is working to close that gap by offering a distinctive comprehensive financial planning process.  By integrating insurance and investments we are helping people save for tomorrow and protect what matters most."

The Client Relations Department is made up of a team of professionals that includes:  Jeannette Miyazono, Director of Client Relations; Krystle Reniguntala, Senior Client Relations Coordinator; Lauren Scauzzo, Client Relations Center Coordinator and Financial Advisors Joe Albrecht, John Baker, Dario Bolanos, Peter Case, David Deegan, Brian Dwyer, Toby Eng, Scott Evans, Ed Friedman, Dave Fortosis, Greg Gertz, Tom Kim, Ray Lee, Tim Ninowksi, Sean Pickett, Dennis Remke, Marc Rosenberg, Sara Samuels, John Schwind, Bryce Simon, Joseph Smith, Sherrie VanKoevering, Chuck Volpentesta, Jack Wambach and Matt Ward.

About Northwestern Mutual – Chicago
Northwestern Mutual – Chicago with offices in Downtown Chicago, Northbrook, Oak Brook and Rosemont, is a leading Chicago-based financial planning firm providing expert guidance to help clients manage financial risk and achieve financial security. Ranked one of Chicago's Top Workplaces, according to the Chicago Tribune, Northwestern Mutual – Chicago provides career and internship opportunities to individuals who want to grow personally and professionally. The company's nationally recognized financial representative internship program was named by Vault.com the #1 internship for students seeking careers in the financial services industry.  Further information on the firm can be found at http://chicago-downtown.nm.com/

About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for nearly 160 years. Our financial representatives build relationships with clients through a distinctive planning approach that integrates risk management with wealth accumulation, preservation and distribution. With $238.5 billion in assets, $27.9 billion in revenues and more than $1.6 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.3 million people who rely on us for insurance and investment solutions, including life, disability income and long-term care insurance; annuities; trust services; mutual funds; and investment advisory products and services. Northwestern Mutual is recognized by FORTUNE magazine as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2016.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company, Milwaukee, WI, and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, Iife insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (NMWMC), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC).

