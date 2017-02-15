 
News By Tag
* Financial Services
* Financial Planning
* Estate Planning
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Finance
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Livonia
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Morgan Golich Joins Insignia Financial Company

Morgan Golich, a resident of Milford, MI was recently selected to join Insignia Financial Companies as a Financial Representative.
 
 
Morgan Golich, Financial Representative
Morgan Golich, Financial Representative
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Financial Services
* Financial Planning
* Estate Planning

Industry:
* Finance

Location:
* Livonia - Michigan - US

LIVONIA, Mich. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Insignia Financial Company is a local Financial Services firm and a member of John Hancock Financial Network (JHFN), a national network of independent firms.

Morgan is dedicated to helping the young and the young at heart take control of their financial future along with the team at Insignia Financial Company. She is a recent graduate of Michigan State University and enjoys supporting her alma mater at MSU sporting events. When Morgan isn't busy working, she enjoys learning about new cultures, traveling and working with animal rescue groups.

"We are excited to have such a talented young professional join Insignia Financial Company. We pride ourselves on the high caliber of our associates and are pleased to welcome Morgan to our team," said Robert Wright, President of Insignia Financial Company.

About Insignia Financial Company

At Insignia Financial, we help you focus on your financial goals and establish a clear direction to get there. We work with each client to create a strategy customized to fit their individual needs. For more information, please visit  www.insigniafinco.com.

About Signator Investors, Inc.

Founded in 1968, Signator Investors, Inc., powered by John Hancock Financial Network, is an independent broker-dealer and Registered Investment Adviser based in Boston, Mass., that supports a national network of independent firms with more than 1,500 advisors and representatives across the U.S. Signator is strongly committed to diversity and equal opportunity. Signator partners with financial professionals who have proven experience and share its commitment to putting clients first. The firm's open product platform includes a comprehensive range of investment, advisory and protection products from leading carriers. And its first-class support, wealth of local and national resources and flexible business models help entrepreneurially minded financial professionals ensure that their clients are well taken care of. For more information, please visit www.signatorinvestors.com.

Registered Representative/Securities offered through Signator Investors, Inc., Member FINRA, SIPC. 28411 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 1300, Southfield, MI 48034, 248-663-4700. Insignia Financial Company is a separate entity from Signator Investors, Inc. 225-20170215-351678

Contact
Elizabeth Foster
***@insigniafinco.com
End
Source:
Email:***@insigniafinco.com Email Verified
Tags:Financial Services, Financial Planning, Estate Planning
Industry:Finance
Location:Livonia - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share