Syrian Traveler Previously Denied Entry To See Mother Prior To Cancer Surgery Arriving In Chicago

Press Conference today at 4:00pm - O'Hare Airport International Terminal 5

Contact

Kevin Lampe

***@kurthlampe.com Kevin Lampe

End

-- WHO: Sahar Algonaimi with her attorneys Kalman Resnick and Matt PryorWHEN: APPROX 4:00/4:30 PM (based on arrival of flight) TODAY Friday, February 17, 2017WHERE: O'Hare Airport International Terminal 5 Arrivals HallWHAT: Sahar Algonaimi's difficult experience is a result of President Trump's Executive Order. She was denied entry trying to come to the U.S. to visit her lawful permanent resident mother who underwent a mastectomy in late January 2017. Sahar, her sister Nour, and Sahar's attorneys, Kalman Resnick and Matt Pryor, will be available for media interviews once Sahar is admitted to the US at O'Hare International Terminal 5 today, Friday, July 17, 2017. Sahar's flight, RJ 263, is scheduled to land at 4:30 pm but according to Royal Jordanian's website is arriving early today at 4:00 pm.BACKGROUND: Sahar Algonaimi is a 58 year old citizen of Syria who has resided in Saudi Arabia for more than 30 years together with her husband and children. Sahar's mother, Isaaf Jamal Eddin, a 76 year old lawful permanent resident of the United States, resides with Sahar's sister, Nour Ullayet, a naturalized US citizen, in Valparaiso, Indiana. Sahar has been employed for many years in Saudi Arabia as a first-grade teacher. On June 15, 2016, Sahar was issued a multiple entry B-1/B-2 visitor visa by the US Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. She used that visa to enter the US in July 2016 to visit her mother, her sister, Nour, and Nour's family in Valparaiso, Indiana, after which she returned in early September 2016 to her residence and job in Saudi Arabia. On January 27, 2017, Isaaf underwent a mastectomy at The Community Hospital in Muster, Indiana after being diagnosed with breast cancer. As soon as Sahar learned that her mother was undergoing surgery, Sahar rushed to the United States to be with her mother and sister.With the assistance of Democratic U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly of Indiana, the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh expedited issuance to Sahar of a new B-1/B-2 visa. Senator Donnelly's assistance was requested through Matt Pryor, one of the volunteer attorneys at O'Hare.