Release of 'Those Forty Days': A Journal of an Austere Practice Regimen

NEW YORK - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Those Forty Days is a unique book, in which the author documents his firsthand experiences of an austere musical practice regimen. During the summer of 2016, Samir Chatterjee went into isolation to practice continually during his waking hours for a period of forty days. Several things transpired during the course, bringing answers and clarity to his perception of life, and it all happened through music. The experiences and observations earned through such a rigorous process and instantaneously documented, along with the author's generous spirit to share, have made the book a treasure to be cherished forever.

Those Forty Days will be officially released in the forms of hardcover (limited edition), paperback, audiobook, e-book and CDs on Saturday, February 18th 8 pm at the Chhandayan Center for Indian Music, 4 West 43rd Street, #616, New York, NY 10036. Author Samir Chatterjee will be present to autograph.

Although the book is a journal of the author's experiences of practicing a musical instrument named tabla, the nectar churned out of it is for seekers of all paths. It travels through the most common, as well as the most mysterious, areas of life and seeks out astonishingly simple answers to some of the most intriguing questions. Such earnest simplicity and realistic approach is a rare combination to be found in the literary world of music and spirituality.

Chhandayan Publication has been publishing books, DVDs and CDs for over two decades. They are known for their outstanding quality in production and content, which have brought them worldwide popularity.

Chhandayan Publication
4 West, 43rd Street, #616
New York, NY 10036
212 302 0720 / 646 281 4062

https://www.amazon.com/Those-Forty-Days-Samir-Chatterjee-...

