Release of 'Those Forty Days': A Journal of an Austere Practice Regimen
Those Forty Days will be officially released in the forms of hardcover (limited edition), paperback, audiobook, e-book and CDs on Saturday, February 18th 8 pm at the Chhandayan Center for Indian Music, 4 West 43rd Street, #616, New York, NY 10036. Author Samir Chatterjee will be present to autograph.
Although the book is a journal of the author's experiences of practicing a musical instrument named tabla, the nectar churned out of it is for seekers of all paths. It travels through the most common, as well as the most mysterious, areas of life and seeks out astonishingly simple answers to some of the most intriguing questions. Such earnest simplicity and realistic approach is a rare combination to be found in the literary world of music and spirituality.
Chhandayan Publication has been publishing books, DVDs and CDs for over two decades. They are known for their outstanding quality in production and content, which have brought them worldwide popularity.
Chhandayan Publication
4 West, 43rd Street, #616
New York, NY 10036
212 302 0720 / 646 281 4062
https://www.amazon.com/
Chhandayan Publication
***@tabla.org
