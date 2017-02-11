News By Tag
Margaret Meg Endorses WESTECH Headphones - But Can They 'Beat' Dr Dre?
Meg who won last year's SH BGT competition and was a finalist in the UK's Open Mic singing tornament, has agreed to put her name to the company's affordable, Bluetooth headphones.
The singer says "I love my WESTECH headphones. They have really great sound, are easy to use and they are wireless. I also love the fact that they are made by a British company."
The headphones which use Bluetooth technology to operate wirelessly, are being sold with a retail price of just £39. These compare with the current market leaders - Beats by Dr Dre, which sell at well over £300.
WESTECH's executive manager Russell Spencer, explains the need for their product: "Dr Dre revolutionised the personal audio market. But the explosion in premium headphones which 'Beats' created, have left some consumers far behind. There are many families for which the price of a new pair of Dr Dre headphones, is more than the cost of their family car. There is clearly a need for an affordable alternative, and that is WESTECH."
WESTECH's headphones can be purchased via Amazon or directly through its website: http://www.westechmediatechnologies.com
