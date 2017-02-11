News By Tag
2017 North American Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Listing
The latest information available on over 880 greenhouse vegetable producers in North America- Canada, U.S.A., and Mexico
Also available from Cuesta Roble is the 2017 World-wide Greenhouse Vegetable Producing Companies directory, which includes over 2,130 growers in 102 countries, representing 57,803 acres, and the 2017 World-wide Greenhouse Vegetable Production Statistics for 130 countries.
The reports are compiled by Gary W. Hickman, an international consultant in greenhouse vegetable production, who completed over 25 years of research and extension experience at the University of California, Davis.
The directories are available for purchase on Cuesta Roble's website: http://www.cuestaroble.com
Contact
Cuesta Roble (Oak Hill) Consulting
www.cuestaroble.com
***@sti.net
