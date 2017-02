2017 North American Greenhouse Vegetable Growers Listing

The latest information available on over 880 greenhouse vegetable producers in North America- Canada, U.S.A., and Mexico

-- Cuesta Roble (Oak Hill) Greenhouse Consulting has a new 2017 directory available providing information about greenhouse vegetable growers in North America. The directory lists 821 greenhouse vegetable producing companies in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Links to each company's contact information is provided, as well as the size of operation as available. These North American producers represent over 13,280 acres of greenhouse area, and include 527 U.S. growers, 223 Canadian growers and 71 Mexican growers.Also available from Cuesta Roble is the 2017 World-wide Greenhouse Vegetable Producing Companies directory, which includes over 2,130 growers in 102 countries, representing 57,803 acres, and the 2017 World-wide Greenhouse Vegetable Production Statistics for 130 countries.The reports are compiled by Gary W. Hickman, an international consultant in greenhouse vegetable production, who completed over 25 years of research and extension experience at the University of California, Davis.The directories are available for purchase on Cuesta Roble's website: http://www.cuestaroble.com