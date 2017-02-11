News By Tag
Harvey Remodeling Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017
"To receive this recognition for the third year in a row is a source of pride for our whole team. Improving the lives of our clients by providing exceptional service is a critical piece of our mission. We send a special thank you to those clients who took the time to write a review and let us know how they felt about their experience with us." said Sheila Fitzgerald, Marketing Director for Harvey Remodeling.
"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Harvey Remodeling,"
About Harvey Remodeling
Harvey Remodeling (HarveyRemodeling.com)
About Houzz
Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.
Contact
Sheila Fitzgerald (Marketing Director)
***@harveyremodeling.com
