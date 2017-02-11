 
News By Tag
* Design
* Remodeling
* Homes
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Home
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Shrewsbury
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Harvey Remodeling Awarded Best Of Houzz 2017

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Design
Remodeling
Homes

Industry:
Home

Location:
Shrewsbury - Massachusetts - US

Subject:
Awards

SHREWSBURY, Mass. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Harvey Remodeling, a Design+Build remodeling firm based in Shrewsbury, MA, has won Best of Houzz 2017 for Customer Service from Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design. This is the third year in a row Harvey Remodeling has been selected for this special recognition.The Shrewsbury remodeler was chosen by the more than 40 million monthly unique users that comprise the Houzz community from among more than one million active industry professionals. Customer Service honors are based on several factors including the number and quality of client reviews a professional received in 2016.

"To receive this recognition for the third year in a row is a source of pride for our whole team. Improving the lives of our clients by providing exceptional service is a critical piece of our mission. We send a special thank you to those clients who took the time to write a review and let us know how they felt about their experience with us." said Sheila Fitzgerald, Marketing Director for Harvey Remodeling.

"We're so pleased to award Best of Houzz 2017 to this incredible group of talented and customer-focused professionals, including Harvey Remodeling," said Liza Hausman, vice president of Industry Marketing for Houzz. "Each of these businesses was singled out for recognition by our community of homeowners and design enthusiasts for helping to turn their home improvement dreams into reality."

About Harvey Remodeling

Harvey Remodeling (HarveyRemodeling.com) is an award-winning residential design+build remodeling firm located in Shrewsbury, MA with over 80 years of experience serving Eastern Massachusetts, including Worcester County, MetroWest and the Boston area. For more information on Harvey Remodeling visit http://www.HarveyRemodeling.com or follow them on Houzz, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

About Houzz

Houzz is the leading platform for home remodeling and design and is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif. Houzz and the Houzz logo are registered trademarks of Houzz Inc. worldwide. For more information, visit houzz.com.

Contact
Sheila Fitzgerald (Marketing Director)
***@harveyremodeling.com
End
Source:
Email:***@harveyremodeling.com Email Verified
Tags:Design, Remodeling, Homes
Industry:Home
Location:Shrewsbury - Massachusetts - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Harvey Remodeling LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share