CRS to Offer New Mobile Real Estate Agent CRM & Networking App Free to All CRS Designees

-- The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) announced that they have collaborated with technology innovator, Agentdesks, to offer their new mobile first CRM application with extensive networking capabilities free to all CRS Designees.All CRS Designees will now get an exclusive, free, customized subscription to the Agentdesks Professional app (retail value of ~$200) which includes a private CRS-only networking group within its mobile platform. The new service is rolling out regionally and is becoming available to all CRS Designees beginning in February, 2017.A key differentiator of the solution is its ability to find matches for a client's requirement or listing. The first CRM that allows users to easily market clients' needs to a trusted network of agents, its mobile-first approach allows CRS Designees to access real time data while out of the office meeting prospects and agents. It will act as a hub to enable users to organize their customer email, website, and phone interactions all in one place - making it easier to attract, acquire, and retain more clients with the added benefit of advanced data integrations and analytics.Agentdesks capabilities include:· Unique networking capabilities that allow CRS Designees to join exclusive CRS referral groups to match their buyers with properties.· Single inbox for all communication through an in-built messaging channel, facilitating smooth interaction with clients and agents.· Ability to track each client's activity history and manage to-do items. Leads can be imported from Zillow, Realtor.com, email, voice calls and other channels.said Lana Vukovljak, CRS Chief Executive Officer. "This new benefit will help enhance customer and referral relationships across any device or channel."Mobile CRM usage has exploded in the last 18 months, with an estimated 91% of businesses with over 11 employees now using a mobile CRM system." said Sanya Gurnani, Co-Founder and COO, Agentdesks.Agentdesks professional-level features will also include an analytics dashboard, custom workflows, and a direct MLS property feed.In addition, Agentdesks will be powering the Council's Find-A-CRS exclusive online referral directory which is being enhanced with new functionality and features.The Council of Residential Specialists (CRS) is the largest not-for-profit affiliate of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR). CRS supports its 32,000 REALTOR® members with training and education, events, mentoring and networking opportunities. It also awards the CRS Designation to experienced REALTORS® who have completed advanced professional training and demonstrated outstanding professional achievement in residential real estate. For more information on membership, visit www.crs.com or call CRS customer service at 800.462.8841.Agentdesks is a mobile first Real Estate Networking and CRM platform. Agentdesks connects Realtors with other top agents in their markets, while improving their customer service skills with an easy-to-use CRM. For more information, contact support@agentdesks.com.