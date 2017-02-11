Country(s)
Zachary Tinkle Signs Late Model Driver Development Training Agreement With Lorz Motorsports
Zachary Tinkle's 2017 season is a transitional year- training in a late model while racing a full season with Central States Region Super Cups
Tinkle has been racing in a minicup (also called super cup) stock car for the past three seasons with many successes and accolades including the coveted National Short Track Championship at Rockford Speedway. He will be in a transition year in 2017 by running a full schedule with his minicup stock car for Tinkle Family Racing in the Central States Region (CSR) Super Cups series while training in the late model and participating in late model races later in the season.
Mike Lorz of Lorz Motorsports said, "I could tell that Zachary was focused from the first time he got into the car. He was studying and soaking everything up like a sponge. He's the kind of driver that we want to train because you can tell that he wants to learn things from the inside out and be at the top of his racing game."
Zachary Tinkle said, "I have a lot to learn and experience by making this move up. I need a team experienced in teaching everything from nuts and bolts to strategy. I'm excited to learn from Mike and his team since they have an impressive track record."
Possible 2017 late model race dates for Tinkle will be announced later.
About Lorz Motorsports
Lorz Motorsports was formed in the 1990s by the Lorz family with Mike Lorz handling driver duties in the ARCA racing series. Lorz currently is a late model team based out of Midlothian, Illinois that started driver development in 2001 racing in the ASA late model racing series and now focuses on the CRA/JEGS All-Star Tour series. Lorz has developed several prominent drivers including NASCAR® drivers Michael Annett, Landon Cassill, and Ali Kern.
About Zachary Tinkle
Zachary Tinkle is a 14-year-old driving sensation based in Park Ridge, IL who currently races the #53 ½ size stock car minicup car (also known as super cups). He is the 2016 Rockford Speedway Wild Wednesday Super Cup Champion. Tinkle is the 2015 Illinois Super Cup State Champion for the Short Track Auto Racing Series (STARS) and 2015 Rockford Speedway National Short Track Champion for Super Cups. Rockford Speedway awarded him the "Lead, Follow, or Get Out Of My Way" award for his 2015 season. He's been named 2015 Most Improved Driver and 2014 Rookie of the Year for Central States Region (CSR) Super Cups. Website: www.ZacharyTinkle.com.
