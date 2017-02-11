News By Tag
IESA expands Footprint; Launches Hyderabad Chapter at MosChip
Aims to strengthen ties with the local industry and government to make Hyderabad an ESDM and Aerospace and Defense hub
Spearheading and strengthening ties with the local industry, MosChip Semiconductor has joined hands with IESA. Speaking at the launch of the IESA Hyderabad chapter, Ram Reddy, CEO & Chairman, MosChip , said "We are delighted to be a member company of IESA Hyderabad. We strongly believe that this collaboration will be an impetus to start-ups and engineering/
Excited with this announcement, K. Krishna Moorthy, Chairman, IESA said, "This is a proud moment for us as we have now expanded our presence across the major technology hubs of the nation. With this launch, we now have an even more strengthened support to bring India into the global radar for manufacturing innovation."
Commenting on this move, Mr. M.N. Vidyashankar, President, IESA added, "We strongly believe that this expansion will fast-forward our operations and enable us to achieve the common goal of giving a boost to design-led-manufacturing."
