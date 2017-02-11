 
IESA expands Footprint; Launches Hyderabad Chapter at MosChip

Aims to strengthen ties with the local industry and government to make Hyderabad an ESDM and Aerospace and Defense hub
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- IESA, India Electronics and Semiconductor Association, today announced the launch of their Hyderabad Chapter. The key objectives of setting up an office in Hyderabad is to widen the eco-system, acquire new members and strengthen the supply chain in the region. This move will boost the electronics, hardware and semiconductor startups and firms in the state with the required support and information. There will also be a large thrust on the Aerospace & Defense manufacturing too.

Spearheading and strengthening ties with the local industry, MosChip Semiconductor has joined hands with IESA. Speaking at the launch of the IESA Hyderabad chapter, Ram Reddy, CEO & Chairman, MosChip , said "We are delighted to be a member company of IESA Hyderabad. We strongly believe that this collaboration will be an impetus to start-ups and engineering/ research students to promote the country's top design engineers and buyers with the best degree of technical know how and help bring the Government and ecosystem together on the same platform."

Excited with this announcement, K. Krishna Moorthy, Chairman, IESA said, "This is a proud moment for us as we have now expanded our presence across the major technology hubs of the nation. With this launch, we now have an even more strengthened support to bring India into the global radar for manufacturing innovation."

Commenting on this move, Mr. M.N. Vidyashankar, President, IESA added, "We strongly believe that this expansion will fast-forward our operations and enable us to achieve the common goal of giving a boost to design-led-manufacturing."

