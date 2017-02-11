News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
NEXT on Sixth Community Celebrates Topping Off in Koreatown
Along with Century West Partners' recently completed K2LA (http://livek2la.com/)
The stylish, seven-story NEXT on Sixth community includes six upper floors featuring 398 leading-edge designed units presented in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floorplans. The ground level features the community's sophisticated lobby and one of just a few Target urban-concept retail stores to debut in Los Angeles. The 22,000-square-
"The rejuvenation of Koreatown is truly exciting to us," said Steven Fifield, co-founder and principal with Century West Partners. "The blend of retail and restaurant amenities coupled with the incredible location has made Koreatown a widely-sought place to live among young professionals, millennials, and those seeking a vibrant urban lifestyle. With these two new apartment communities and the Target offering, Century West is looking to meet the growing lifestyle demands of those who recognize that Koreatown is a true Los Angeles hot spot."
NEXT on Sixth will offer luxe finishes and tech-friendly amenities less commonly found in rental
apartments. The community will also provide a robust package of modern amenities and luxuries for today's discerning renters.
"We've added full height kitchen backsplashes, plank floors, three-door stainless refrigerators, full height Carrera tile surround bathrooms, and light in light mirrors as well as multiple sun decks, a dog run, large aerobics gym, weight room, yoga studio, virtual golf range, video arcade, and lap pool with oversized hot tub and cabanas," said Randy Fifield, principal with Century West Partners. "These amenities rival five-star resorts. Million dollar condos don't even offer as much."
The community will elevate the living experience further, featuring renowned large-scale custom art commissions placed on the community's exterior and in the community courtyard. Additionally, the community as a whole will act as a gallery, showcasing numerous works throughout and providing a rich cultural experience.
NEXT on Sixth is well-situated at the intersection of Sixth Street and Virgil Avenue near the Wilshire/Vermont Metro subway station. Residents will benefit from immediate proximity to retail, restaurant, business, nightlife, and public transportation.
For additional information about NEXT on Sixth visit NEXTonSixth.com. For additional information about K2LA, visit the community online at LiveK2LA.com.
About Century West Partners
Century West Partners (http://www.centurywestpartners.com)
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse