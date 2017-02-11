 
NEXT on Sixth Community Celebrates Topping Off in Koreatown

 
 
LOS ANGELES - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Century West Partners (http://www.centurywestpartners.com), a Los Angeles-based developer of sophisticated luxury apartment communities, completed the "topping off" at its NEXT on Sixth apartment community currently under development in Los Angeles. The topping off of NEXT on Sixth (http://www.nextonsixth.com/) is a milestone celebration of the newest community to grace Koreatown and was hosted by Century West Partners (http://www.centurywestpartners.com/), the development team behind NEXT on Sixth, on the afternoon of February 15.

Along with Century West Partners' recently completed K2LA (http://livek2la.com/) luxury community nearby, NEXT on Sixth is widely recognized for its role in the current renaissance that is reshaping burgeoning Koreatown. "NEXT on Sixth joins our 488-unit K2LA community as one of Koreatown's most prominent new projects," said Michael Sorochinsky, co-founder and principal with Century West Partners.  "Each of these communities aims to meet high demand for luxury living options in one of Los Angeles' hottest neighborhoods."

The stylish, seven-story NEXT on Sixth community includes six upper floors featuring 398 leading-edge designed units presented in studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floorplans. The ground level features the community's sophisticated lobby and one of just a few Target urban-concept retail stores to debut in Los Angeles. The 22,000-square-foot Target store will serve both NEXT on Sixth residents as well as the surrounding community. Construction of the new NEXT on Sixth community is expected to be complete in November of 2017.

"The rejuvenation of Koreatown is truly exciting to us," said Steven Fifield, co-founder and principal with Century West Partners. "The blend of retail and restaurant amenities coupled with the incredible location has made Koreatown a widely-sought place to live among young professionals, millennials, and those seeking a vibrant urban lifestyle. With these two new apartment communities and the Target offering, Century West is looking to meet the growing lifestyle demands of those who recognize that Koreatown is a true Los Angeles hot spot."

NEXT on Sixth will offer luxe finishes and tech-friendly amenities less commonly found in rental

apartments. The community will also provide a robust package of modern amenities and luxuries for today's discerning renters.

"We've added full height kitchen backsplashes, plank floors, three-door stainless refrigerators, full height Carrera tile surround bathrooms, and light in light mirrors as well as multiple sun decks, a dog run, large aerobics gym, weight room, yoga studio, virtual golf range, video arcade, and lap pool with oversized hot tub and cabanas," said Randy Fifield, principal with Century West Partners. "These amenities rival five-star resorts. Million dollar condos don't even offer as much."

The community will elevate the living experience further, featuring renowned large-scale custom art commissions placed on the community's exterior and in the community courtyard. Additionally, the community as a whole will act as a gallery, showcasing numerous works throughout and providing a rich cultural experience.

NEXT on Sixth is well-situated at the intersection of Sixth Street and Virgil Avenue near the Wilshire/Vermont Metro subway station. Residents will benefit from immediate proximity to retail, restaurant, business, nightlife, and public transportation.

For additional information about NEXT on Sixth visit NEXTonSixth.com. For additional information about K2LA, visit the community online at LiveK2LA.com.

About Century West Partners

Century West Partners (http://www.centurywestpartners.com) was formed in 2010 by industry veterans Steven Fifield (http://www.centurywestpartners.com/steven-fifield.html) and Michael Sorochinsky (http://www.centurywestpartners.com/michael-sorochinsky.html) to build sophisticated, best-in-class apartment communities on urban infill, transit-oriented sites in highly-sought areas of Los Angeles. The firm is currently one of the most active apartment developers in the Los Angeles metropolitan region with a core specialization in tech-friendly and amenity-rich contemporary communities. The current Century West Partners' development pipeline includes 2,000 quality apartments in Los Angeles, Glendale, and Santa Monica alone.
Source:Century West Partners
