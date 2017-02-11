Country(s)
Industry News
Flip Chip Opto Releases 4800 Watt 3-Pad Flip Chip COB LED
The Apollo series represents Flip Chip Opto's high powered Flip Chip COB lineup. The Apollo 4800 reaches a maximum power of 4870 watts, achieving a thermal resistance of 0.002˚C/W and a luminous flux above 505,000 lumens (5000K CCT and 80CRI); high efficiency is also available at 2170 watts for an output of 287,000 lumens. It is ideal for extreme applications such as military lighting, stadium lighting, broadcast lighting, exploration spotlighting and opens up new applications that current traditional lighting is unable to achieve. Additionally, the Apollo 4800 is unique due to its thermal properties and proprietary bonding technology; allowing designers to maximize lumens-per-dollar and by reducing the form factor of the light fixture, fixture optics, and the number of fixtures needed.
Table 1 – Apollo 4800 Specifications
*LES is customized based on the maximum dimensions of the Apollo 4800 COB
http://www.fcopto.com
Contact
Alex Lau
800-766-6097
alex@fcopto.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse