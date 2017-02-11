New Agents Join John R. Wood Properties

Contact

Rebecca Look

***@sanibelmarketplace.com Rebecca Look

End

--Kevin is originally from New Hampshire and moved to South West Florida in 1991 where, for many years he lived and worked on Sanibel Island. Kevin knows first hand what a truly special place it is.Growing up in an entrepreneurial family, with his parents in real estate and other successful businesses, Kevin had the opportunity to develop skills that have been central to his achievements in real estate.Kevin believes that being passionate and enthusiastic, truly caring for the people he works with, attention to detail and continuing education are the keys to his success. This success has been realized in part due to his strong referral business. People want to work with Kevin. Making the process of buying a home a pleasant experience is important to him.Kevin and his wife Jenni enjoy family, friends and all that this Southwest Florida lifestyle has to offer.Contact Kevin at:kmontore@gmail.com239-989-8800Valerie has been providing professional, superior customer service throughout her career over the past 25 years. Valerie's real estate background is extensive due to her family buying, selling, building, and rehabilitating properties all along the Gulf Coast of Florida. This invaluable experience of Southwest Florida's real estate market provides the highest consumer confidence for all Valerie's valued customers.If you or your family are looking to purchase or sell real estate in Southwest Florida, you will be working with a true professional that will find you the property that best fits your families' needs and provide you with the highest level of customer service.Conact Valerie at:valeriekingsells@gmail.com603-921-1934At 31 years old, Jamie has made a career of out-running, out-scoring and out-shining the competition. From her four years as a division-one collegiate scholarship athlete at Samford University to her service and mission work abroad to her professional career, Jamie has used each opportunity to cultivate her drive, compassion and focus. And when you combine those attributes with her infectious positive attitude, she's an unstoppable force as a real estate professional.Whether she is working with corporate CEO's, medical professionals, families, or residential home owners, Jamie is committed to their needs, which sometimes means back-to-back weekend showings or firming up a contract late at night. She's motivated by professional integrity to exceed expectations while enhancing the lives of others by helping them sell their first home or purchase their dream home.A lover of Florida's outdoor lifestyle, Jamie enjoys biking, boating, and golfing, as well as trying new food and spending time with family and her nephew. She stays active in the community through Chamber of Commerce, Young Professionals, Big Brothers Big Sisters and serving at church as a Resource Coordinator for foster and adoptive families.Developing client relationships through real estate and vacation rentals has allowed Jamie to create lifelong friends, and maximize her professional potential. Let Jamie put her expertise and enthusiasm to work for you so you can have a stress-free buying or selling experience.Contact Jamie at:Jamie@JamieStout.com773-750-0858http://www.sanibelrealestatemarket.com/agents/jamie-stout-realtor/