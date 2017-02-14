Country(s)
AMCS Uses Solar to Reduce Energy Costs for its Properties
CHARLESTON, S.C. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Asset Management and Consulting Services, Inc. (AMCS) has just reduced the cost of operating two of its Charleston properties by using solar energy. AMCS contracted Hannah Solar Government Services (HSGS), a service disabled veteran owned business (SDVOB) to engineer and install the solar PV systems. The HSGS crew completed the installation of both systems before the end of December of 2016 so that AMCS could begin saving in January of 2017.
The smaller of the two arrays was installed on the clubhouse of a multi-family residential property, James Towne Village, located on James Island. This system produces 7.37 kilowatts (kW) of solar power. HSGS installed the larger roof array on one of AMCS's commercial properties located next to the North Charleston City Hall which produces 101.84 kW.
HSGS assisted AMCS in applying for SCE&G's Bill Credit Agreement which allows AMCS to receive a premium credit for solar energy produced which is deducted from what they owe on their utility bill. The larger system is credited by SCE&G at $0.18 per kilowatt hour (kWh) and the smaller system is credited at $0.20 per kWh compared to the average retail rate for energy at around $0.14. AMCS expects to generate a total of about $29,000 in energy savings with each of their solar arrays at both properties.
COL Retired Dave McNeil, President and CEO of HSGS said, "Although leasing property to multiple tenants can complicate a solar project, there are several creative ways property owners can take advantage of solar energy savings while delivering more value to their tenants."
AMCS is a locally owned and operated investment real estate property management company. Its principals Jimmy Kerr and Jamie Kerr have been in the real estate business in Charleston for over 50 years.
AMCS was founded by Mr. Jimmy Kerr in 1990 to provide property management services to residential apartment communities. Mr. Kerr started with six employees and three properties. Now, AMCS manages a varied portfolio in multiple locations in Florida, South Carolina and but mainly in the Charleston Tri-County Area.
Jamie Kerr, AMCS President, said, "We are always looking for creative ways to not only save money but increase the value of our communities. After speaking with Danny Kassis of SCE&G, we were convinced that the initial investment in solar with the relatively short payback definitely made sense.
HSGS is a disabled veteran owned engineering, procurement, and construction firm (EPC) and installer specializing in solar PV systems, electric vehicle charging stations, lighting retrofits, and electrical contracting.
