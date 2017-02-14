News By Tag
OnPar Technologies Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services
In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.
The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.
OnPar Technologies was chosen for their approach to managed services as being an efficient, available, and advanced IT provider by ensuring companies can focus on their core business. OnPar provides IT support that is cost effective and customized to fit every budget, operating 24/7 to ensure technicians achieve "first call resolution", and all technicians undergo rigorous and ongoing training to stay up-to-date on the latest technologies and solutions available.
"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."
"Businesses today need a strategic vision that embeds technology in to all areas of the organization."
The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/
The Channel Company Contact:
Melanie Turpin
The Channel Company
508.416.1195
mturpin@thechannelco.com
About OnPar Technologies
OnPar Technologies is a Managed Services and IT Solution provider dedicated to helping businesses unleash opportunities through the implementation of innovative technology that is simple and integrated to complete and profit in the digital age. OnPar is one of the top Microsoft Partners in the United States offering a service and support experience second to none.
Media Contact
OnPar Technologies
919-926-9619
***@onpartech.com
