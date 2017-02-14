 
Industry News





February 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
20191817161514


OnPar Technologies Recognized for Excellence in Managed IT Services

 
 
DURHAM, N.C. - Feb. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- OnPar Technologies, a North Carolina based Managed Service Provider serving customers nationwide, announced today that CRN® (http://www.crn.com/), a brand of The Channel Company (http://www.thechannelco.com/), has named OnPar Technologies to its 2017 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the Pioneer 250 category. This annual list recognizes North American solution providers with cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services. Their offerings help companies navigate the complex and ever-changing landscape of IT, improve operational efficiencies, and maximize their return on IT investments.

In today's fast-paced business environments, MSPs play an important role in helping companies leverage new technologies without straining their budgets or losing focus on their core business. CRN's MSP 500 list shines a light on the most forward-thinking and innovative of these key organizations.

The list is divided into three categories: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premise and off-premise services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premise, cloud-based security services.

OnPar Technologies was chosen for their approach to managed services as being an efficient, available, and advanced IT provider by ensuring companies can focus on their core business. OnPar provides IT support that is cost effective and customized to fit every budget, operating 24/7 to ensure technicians achieve "first call resolution", and all technicians undergo rigorous and ongoing training to stay up-to-date on the latest technologies and solutions available.

"Managed service providers play an increasingly important role in the day-to-day operations of businesses across North America," said Robert Faletra, CEO of The Channel Company. "MSPs help organizations streamline their spending, effectively allocate limited resources, and benefit from advanced expertise in the latest technologies. We congratulate the service providers on CRN's 2017 MSP500 list, who have continually succeeded in meeting their customers' changing needs and help them get the most out of their IT investments."

"Businesses today need a strategic vision that embeds technology in to all areas of the organization." said Jeremy McParlan, CEO of OnPar Technologies. "It is crucial to partner with a managed IT service provider capable of developing a comprehensive road map and executing a multifaceted implementation plan while managing the complexities of change. OnPar is that MSP."

The MSP500 list will be featured in the February 2017 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/msp500.

Copyright ©2017. The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Melanie Turpin

The Channel Company

508.416.1195

mturpin@thechannelco.com

About OnPar Technologies

OnPar Technologies is a Managed Services and IT Solution provider dedicated to helping businesses unleash opportunities through the implementation of innovative technology that is simple and integrated to complete and profit in the digital age. OnPar is one of the top Microsoft Partners in the United States offering a service and support experience second to none.

