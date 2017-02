Jewelove Launches Platinum Jewellery Gifts Cards in India - The Most Precious Gift for Your Loved One

Gifting jewellery was never so easy. Jewelove Gift Cards make it easy for customers to give a gift to someone without the hassle of finding the right size & design. The gift cards do not expire and can be used multiple times.

--, the premier online platinum jewellery retailer launched its new range of Gift Cards on 17 February, 2017.Talking about the launch of this new gifting option, the CEO, Sambhav Karnawat said, "Often times when a customer wants to gift jewellery, they do not know the correct size or the style that their loved one may like. Giving a Jewelove gift card gives their loved one the freedom to choose what they like."The gift cards come with some very unique features such as they do not expire, they can be used mutiple times and are redeemable across the entire product range of Jewelove."Giving a gift is a very noble gesture and we believe that this noble gesture should be honored with love & appreciation."is what Sambhav had to say when asked about these features of the program.The gift cards are currently available in denominations ranging from Rs. 500 to Rs. 10,000.Jewelove is an online platinum jewellery brand based in India. Founded by an IIT Kanpur alumnus, the company specialises in platinum couple rings bangles and chains. Jewelove operates from Jaipur and services customers across India and worldwide.Jewelove is a member of the Platinum Guild Quality Assurance Program and all platinum jewellery at Jewelove is crafted in 95% pure platinum, marked for Pt 950 and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity for platinum purity.Jewelove India website : https://www.Jewelove.in Jewelove US website : https://www.Jewelove.us