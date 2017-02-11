 
News By Tag
* NASL
* Uspl
* MLS
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

United Premier Soccer League Announces PSC FC as New So Cal Expansion Team

Orange County (Calif.)-Based Club Adds UPSL Pro Premier Division Entrant for Spring 2017
 
 
PSC FC
PSC FC
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
NASL
Uspl
MLS

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Los Angeles - California - US

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) is pleased to announce that PSC has joined the league and will compete in the Pro Premier Division.

PSC Soccer Academy will play in the UPSL's Western Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.

United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "PSC is a well-establish academy and player development program.  They're a great match for the UPSL because they have a solid player pool, so we expect some competitive play from their squad. PSC has a proven system of player recruitment that over the years that has sent many players overseas to Europe and other soccer markets across the globe. We are very excited to see all this talent come to the table as a club and come compete in the UPSL in 2017. We wish PSC success on and off the field, and look forward to seeing them in the UPSL in 2017."

PSC Soccer Academy is led by Tom Taylor and Simon Deeley. Taylor a former Assistant Coach for Tulsa Roughnecks FC and current PSC Director. Deeley is a former Head Coach of the UPSL's Valley United and also a current PSC Director.

Among the coaches also working with the team will Tom Lancaster and Yangho Lee. Lancaster currently is a Director of Coaching with AYSO United and an Assistant Coach at Irvine Valley College. Lee currently is Head Coach of Bethesda University's soccer team in Los Angeles.

PSC Soccer Academy Director of Media Relations Joe Angove said, "We are delighted to be competing in the UPSL. It is a league that we are sure will prove to be a perfect local and competitive environment for our players, as we look to prepare them for the next level. With PSC based in Orange County, we have witnessed how the Southern California league has progressed over the last couple of years and we feel now is the perfect time to enter a team into the UPSL."

The team will announce later its upcoming schedule and home venue for UPSL games.

About PSC Soccer Academy

PSC Soccer Academy is an American Soccer club based in Orange County, California, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. PSC Soccer Academy will compete in the UPSL's Western Conference.

Founded in 2017, PSC Soccer Academy will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

Contact:
Joe Angove
Email: jangove@gmail.com

United Premier Soccer League

The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.

UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).

More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer).

Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691

Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 951-675-3963

Contact
yan skwara
***@upslsoccer.com
End
Source:united premier soccer league
Email:***@upslsoccer.com Email Verified
Tags:NASL, Uspl, MLS
Industry:Sports
Location:Los Angeles - California - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
United Premier Soccer League - UPSL PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share