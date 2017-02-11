News By Tag
United Premier Soccer League Announces PSC FC as New So Cal Expansion Team
Orange County (Calif.)-Based Club Adds UPSL Pro Premier Division Entrant for Spring 2017
PSC Soccer Academy will play in the UPSL's Western Conference beginning with the 2017 Spring Season.
United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan Skwara said, "PSC is a well-establish academy and player development program. They're a great match for the UPSL because they have a solid player pool, so we expect some competitive play from their squad. PSC has a proven system of player recruitment that over the years that has sent many players overseas to Europe and other soccer markets across the globe. We are very excited to see all this talent come to the table as a club and come compete in the UPSL in 2017. We wish PSC success on and off the field, and look forward to seeing them in the UPSL in 2017."
PSC Soccer Academy is led by Tom Taylor and Simon Deeley. Taylor a former Assistant Coach for Tulsa Roughnecks FC and current PSC Director. Deeley is a former Head Coach of the UPSL's Valley United and also a current PSC Director.
Among the coaches also working with the team will Tom Lancaster and Yangho Lee. Lancaster currently is a Director of Coaching with AYSO United and an Assistant Coach at Irvine Valley College. Lee currently is Head Coach of Bethesda University's soccer team in Los Angeles.
PSC Soccer Academy Director of Media Relations Joe Angove said, "We are delighted to be competing in the UPSL. It is a league that we are sure will prove to be a perfect local and competitive environment for our players, as we look to prepare them for the next level. With PSC based in Orange County, we have witnessed how the Southern California league has progressed over the last couple of years and we feel now is the perfect time to enter a team into the UPSL."
The team will announce later its upcoming schedule and home venue for UPSL games.
About PSC Soccer Academy
PSC Soccer Academy is an American Soccer club based in Orange County, California, and a new member of the United Premier Soccer League. PSC Soccer Academy will compete in the UPSL's Western Conference.
Founded in 2017, PSC Soccer Academy will participate in the qualifying round for the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup through their affiliation and membership with the UPSL, the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
Contact:
Joe Angove
Email: jangove@gmail.com
United Premier Soccer League
The UPSL was formed in 2011 and currently includes more than 50 teams in California, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado and New York. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 60-plus teams targeted for 2017 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining UPSL minimum standards.
UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).
More information about UPSL can be found at http://www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/
Contact UPSL:
info@upslsoccernews.com
Direct: 310-415-5691
Media Relations:
Dennis Pope
dennis.pope@
Direct: 951-675-3963
Contact
yan skwara
***@upslsoccer.com
