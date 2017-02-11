 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Startup Grind names ClickDishes Inc. one of top 100 companies in their 2017 Startup Exhibition

 
 
ClickDishes Inc.
ClickDishes Inc.
 
Listed Under

CALGARY, Alberta - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Canadian startup ClickDishes Inc. is excited to announce that they have been chosen as one of the companies to exhibit at the 2017 Startup Grind Global Conference in Silicon Valley. ClickDishes is one of only 100 companies chosen to exhibit from over 6,000 applicants for the prestigious conference.

"It is an honour to be chosen to participate in one of the most respected programs in the startup industry," says Alec Wang, Co-Founder & CEO of ClickDishes. "We are happy that we were accepted into the 2017 Class of Startup Exhibitors at Startup Grind as it further validates our product offering and what we are trying to accomplish."

ClickDishes is mobile app (available for both iOS and Android users) and platform that partners with restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.

Startup Grind is a global startup community designed to educate, inspire, and connect entrepreneurs. The annual Startup Grind Global Conference is one of Startup Grind's flagship events, and has 3,000 to 5,000 attendees every year. The Startup Exhibition that ClickDishes has been accepted into recognizes the top 100 companies handpicked from 200 cities in 80 countries around the world.

"We started this after seeing many of the Accelerators and Incubators not doing much to really help companies," says Derek Andersen, founder & CEO of Startup Grind. "We really wanted to make an actual difference in the startups trajectory and leverage all of our resources and network to their advantage."

"Of the 6,000 plus startups that were considered, 100 were selected representing the Startup Grind community across 80 countries. These startups have great teams, traction, technology and massive markets," says Andersen. "Our biggest goal is for each startup to go back home with a new and improved game plan that would not have happened without the exposure of the exhibition and the mentors/resources that were gained through our network."

Startup Grind takes place from February 21 to 22, 2017 in Redwood City, California (aka Silicon Valley). ClickDishes will be exhibiting at the conference on February 21.

To find out more about ClickDishes, please visit http://try.clickdishes.com/.

- ends -

Contact:
Meghan Somers
meghan at theagencyinc dot ca
+1 587 899 0615

About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.

www.ClickDishes.com  |  @ClickDishes (https://twitter.com/clickdishes)  |  facebook.com/ClickDishes  |  Instagram @clickdishes (https://www.instagram.com/clickdishes/)

Meghan Somers
***@theagencyinc.ca
ClickDishes Inc.
Email:***@theagencyinc.ca Email Verified
Tags:Startup Grind, Food Tech, Startup
Industry:Technology
Location:Calgary - Alberta - Canada
