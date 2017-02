Detroit Public Library with the Detroit River Project and Collaborative Partners Proudly Present

The event titled, "The 13th Amendment: A Historical Perspective- Justice, Freedom and the Spaces In Between," offers an in-depth breakdown of the historic document

Detroit Public Library

Romondo Locke

2487391911

***@detroitpubliclibrary.org

-- The Detroit Public Library, together with the, present a Black History Month event titled,at the Main Library located in Midtown Detroit. The free event takes place onEvent features the following:· A rare draft copy of the 13Amendment on display for the public to view in the Friends Conference Room from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.· The Academy Award nominated viewing of the documentary "13" shown in the Clara Stanton Jones Friends Auditorium on a continuous loop throughout the day.· An open panel discussion featuring -- Director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights. The Keith Center is dedicated to promoting the educational, economic and political empowerment of under-represented communities in urban areas and to ensuring that the phrase "equal justice under law" applies to all members of society- Professor of History and Co-Chair of History - UDetroit Mercy. He teaches African American and 19th-century American history. A specialist on slavery, abolition, the Civil War, and the Underground Railroad, he is currently engaged in a study of the search for emancipation, citizenship, and reparations through the experience of one prominent former slave.dan - Educator, historian, and member of the new generation of social activists, along with teaching history and social studies for 15 years. He is the tour guide for Black Scroll Network History & Tours and serves as the President of the Detroit chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and HistoryFor more information or to register for this event, please visit www.detroitpubliclibrary.org and click on 13Amendment Event or call, 313.481.1339.