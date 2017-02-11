News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Detroit Public Library with the Detroit River Project and Collaborative Partners Proudly Present
The event titled, "The 13th Amendment: A Historical Perspective- Justice, Freedom and the Spaces In Between," offers an in-depth breakdown of the historic document
Event features the following:
· A rare draft copy of the 13th Amendment on display for the public to view in the Friends Conference Room from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.
· The Academy Award nominated viewing of the documentary "13" shown in the Clara Stanton Jones Friends Auditorium on a continuous loop throughout the day.
· An open panel discussion featuring -
o Dr. Peter J. Hammer - Director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights. The Keith Center is dedicated to promoting the educational, economic and political empowerment of under-represented communities in urban areas and to ensuring that the phrase "equal justice under law" applies to all members of society
o Dr. Roy Finkenbine - Professor of History and Co-Chair of History - UDetroit Mercy. He teaches African American and 19th-century American history. A specialist on slavery, abolition, the Civil War, and the Underground Railroad, he is currently engaged in a study of the search for emancipation, citizenship, and reparations through the experience of one prominent former slave.
o Jamon Jordan - Educator, historian, and member of the new generation of social activists, along with teaching history and social studies for 15 years. He is the tour guide for Black Scroll Network History & Tours and serves as the President of the Detroit chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History
For more information or to register for this event, please visit www.detroitpubliclibrary.org and click on 13th Amendment Event or call, 313.481.1339.
Media Contact
Detroit Public Library
Romondo Locke
2487391911
***@detroitpubliclibrary.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse