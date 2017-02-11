 
News By Tag
* History
* Education
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Detroit
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Detroit Public Library with the Detroit River Project and Collaborative Partners Proudly Present

The event titled, "The 13th Amendment: A Historical Perspective- Justice, Freedom and the Spaces In Between," offers an in-depth breakdown of the historic document
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
History
Education

Industry:
Education

Location:
Detroit - Michigan - US

Subject:
Events

DETROIT - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Detroit Public Library, together with the Detroit River Project and collaborative partners, present a Black History Month event titled, The 13th Amendment: A Historical Perspective – Justice, Freedom and the Spaces in Between at the Main Library located in Midtown Detroit.  The free event takes place on Tuesday, February 21, 2017 from 1:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Event features the following:

·         A rare draft copy of the 13th Amendment on display for the public to view in the Friends Conference Room from 1:00 – 6:00 p.m.

·         The Academy Award nominated viewing of the documentary "13" shown in the Clara Stanton Jones Friends Auditorium on a continuous loop throughout the day.

·         An open panel discussion featuring -

o   Dr. Peter J. Hammer - Director of the Damon J. Keith Center for Civil Rights. The Keith Center is dedicated to promoting the educational, economic and political empowerment of under-represented communities in urban areas and to ensuring that the phrase "equal justice under law" applies to all members of society

o   Dr. Roy Finkenbine - Professor of History and Co-Chair of History - UDetroit Mercy. He teaches African American and 19th-century American history. A specialist on slavery, abolition, the Civil War, and the Underground Railroad, he is currently engaged in a study of the search for emancipation, citizenship, and reparations through the experience of one prominent former slave.

o    Jamon Jordan - Educator, historian, and member of the new generation of social activists, along with teaching history and social studies for 15 years. He is the tour guide for Black Scroll Network History & Tours and serves as the President of the Detroit chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History

For more information or to register for this event, please visit www.detroitpubliclibrary.org and click on 13th Amendment Event or call, 313.481.1339.

Media Contact
Detroit Public Library
Romondo Locke
2487391911
***@detroitpubliclibrary.org
End
Source:
Email:***@detroitpubliclibrary.org Email Verified
Tags:History, Education
Industry:Education
Location:Detroit - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Detroit Public Library PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share