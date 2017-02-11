 
Griffin Residential Offers New Luxury Estate Living

 
 
Set on expansive half-acre homesites, our Plan 2 captures beauty.
RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Griffin Residential has reimagined luxury estate-style living for today's homebuyers. A trio of innovative single-level and two-story homes, each thoughtfully designed and thoroughly finessed, now comprise communities in three desirable locations.

In the gated, hillside enclave of Bella Vista Estates in west Riverside, the exquisitely and professionally decorated model homes are now available for purchase from the low $1millions, including Residence One, the single-level plan with a detached casita. Set on expansive half-acre homesites, each luxurious model captures impressive northwestern views.  As they discover the elegance and beauty of the new community, homebuyers are pleasantly surprised by the low 1.1% tax rate.

Nestled into the land just moments away, Bella Vista presents another exciting opportunity for these luxury residences in an intimate neighborhood of 22 new homesites, an offering which includes RV parking on homesites permitting. Bella Vista is attractively priced in the mid $700,000s with no HOA dues.

The third presentation of these impressive homes are offered at  Bella Vista Estates in Rancho Cucamonga, an exclusive collection of 11 estate-style residences on half-acre homesites in the existing community of Bridlewood. Panoramic views of the San Gabriel Mountains create a breathtaking backdrop for the beautifully designed homes which include the stunning single-level living plans. Prices start from the high $900,000s with a low 1.3% tax rate and no HOA.

"In each community the open, well thought out interiors inspire California living at its best with grand, light-filled spaces, flexible design options, elegant finishes and plenty of room to gather as a family and to entertain friends," said Emily Griffin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Griffin Residential. "Whether you prefer mountain views or hillside charm, or exclusive gated privacy, we invite you to choose what is best for your lifestyle."

Residence One presents a marvel for single-level living, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, and a 3-car garage. The emphasis on entertaining spaces is readily apparent.  A grand foyer entrance leads to a fireplace-warmed great room and a large dining area that flows seamlessly into the gourmet kitchen with expansive island. Adding to island seating, a large, airy breakfast nook directly off the kitchen is perfect for casual meals. Home chefs will delight in the adjoining activity room or optional prep kitchen and a walk-in pantry secures an appreciation of the kitchen's spaciousness and wonderfully generous storage.


The Residence Two lives magnificently as a single-level home featuring a unique master living suite on the first floor, and includes 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths. Its expansive entry courtyard and foyer make a grand statement about the unique character of the California lifestyle. An inviting, sunlit morning room, and stunning kitchen with large island and walk-in pantry flow into extravagant entertainment spaces. These include a gracious dining room and great room with a fireplace, both of which open gracefully to optional sunlit outdoor rooms. The sense of indoor/outdoor connection is unmistakable in this home. The downstairs master suite is an impeccable study in personal luxury, offering a spa-inspired bath with separate soaking tub and elegant shower, double sinks and roomy walk-in closet. For those wishing to have a multi-generational suite, that important option is available.

Touring the impressive Residence Three is intriguing and exciting with its soaring ceilings and natural light-filled interiors. The approximately 4,400 square foot home features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths.  Catering to grand entertaining, the voluminous great room flows into a spectacular kitchen with an entertainment island and generous walk-in pantry. A sunny private courtyard complements a formal dining room, and a charming parlor can also be used as an office with optional fireplace. The fifth bedroom and private bath situated downstairs make an ideal guest room or multigenerational suite.

Griffin Residential helps buyers optimize aesthetics and functionality with luxurious and thoughtful design options including: expansive bi-folding glass doors at the great room and in additional rooms based on residence, a covered outdoor living area with fireplace, and detached casitas that add yet another dimension to hosting and entertaining guests. With a seamless connection to both indoor and outdoor entertainment areas, the grand kitchen becomes the heart of the home, inviting memorable moments every day.

Homebuyers can visit the Sales Center and Models for all three locations at 12058 Cortona Place, Riverside, CA 92503. For more information, call 951.547.3573 or go to HTTP://www.bellavista-estates.com  to register on the interest list. For social media updates on the community's progress visit HTTP://www.Facebook.com/GriffinResidential

With its legacy beginning over 100 years ago, the Griffin family established a privately owned homebuilding and land development business that has been synonymous with the building of exceptional Southern California homes and communities. Griffin Residential is continuing that legacy with Bella Vista Estates by offering the highest quality construction, meticulous attention to detail and superior customer service.

