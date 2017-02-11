Country(s)
Mondo exhibiting sport and contract flooring at CASH Annual Conference; flooring also featured in NextGen Experience section
CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Mondo, the global leader in the indoor sport, contract and track and field flooring markets, will be showcasing its rubber flooring ideal for educational applications at booth No. 436 at the CASH Annual Conference Feb. 20-22 at the Sacramento Convention Center. In addition, the company's Mondoflex, Natura and Harmoni rubber flooring will be featured in the NextGen Experience section of the conference.
Mondo's rubber flooring is:
--Low maintenance. Requires no permanent waxes, stripping chemicals or harsh cleaners.
--Durable. Wear, stain and chemical resistant.
--Safe. Slip and fire resistant; antistatic; no plasticizers, heavy metals, formaldehyde or asbestos; low emission of volatile organic compounds.
--Comfortable. Feels good underfoot without affecting the movement of heavy rolling loads; warmer than ceramic flooring due to better thermal conductivity.
--Quiet. Exceptional acoustic properties effectively reduce the sound of foot traffic for reduced noise pollution.
--High performance. High dimensional stability for withstanding high static and rolling loads, such as carts, tables and chairs; no heat welding required.
--Hygienic. Bacteriostatic throughout, so no synthetic antibacterial components or topical coatings are required; non-porous for elimination of odor and hygiene issues; unlike carpeting, no harboring of dust, bacteria or mold, which minimizes asthmatic and allergic reaction due to poor air quality.
--Environmentally friendly. Easy to recycle and dispose; contributes to builders' LEED initiatives.
Mondo's newly renovated Mondoflex provides the ultimate smooth, non-slip rubber surface for school multi-purpose and multi-sport areas, and gymnasiums.
The company's Natura and Harmoni rubber flooring lines have a number of features and characteristics that make them ideal for school classrooms and corridors.
In addition, Mondoflex, Natura and Harmoni rubber flooring are GREENGUARD Gold Certified (formerly known as GREENGUARD Children & Schools Certification)
NextGen Experience is a hands-on simulated learning space designed to provide relevant content around the latest innovations in the interior of the classroom. The space showcases innovation in several areas including architecture, flooring, technology, movable walls, furniture, lighting, acoustics and more. It offers attendees the chance to try out new products and services in small group presentations that may be utilized in their future classroom designs and connect with industry experts in this field.
About Mondo
Mondo (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/
An official supplier of athletic tracks for the past 11 Olympic Games and the competition surface since the 1992 Barcelona Games, Mondo also is the official supplier or sponsor of more than 100 sports federations and associations. More than 260 world records have been set on tracks made by Mondo.
A family-owned business since its founding in 1948, the company sells its products in more than 196 countries through Mondo-owned manufacturing companies in Italy, Luxembourg, Spain and China. For news updates, visit mondoworldwide.com (http://www.mondoworldwide.com/
Mondo is a registered trademark of Mondo.
