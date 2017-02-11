News By Tag
New Business Book Summary Available for Lean Startups for Social Change
The lean startup process, which originated in the for-profit world of Silicon Valley, is an equally effective methodology for driving social change and improvement. This process includes:
• Replacing the plan-fund-do method with the more agile build-measure-
• Using a business model canvas to test a hypothesis with direct customer feedback, and then pivoting the innovation as needed.
• Focusing on non-social sector customers for funding, such as government agencies, legislators, and philanthropists.
• Defining the desired innovation and figuring out how to deliver it to the right people, how to pay for it, and how to measure its effectiveness.
• "Getting out of the building" to test educated guesses gathered from the business model canvas on real people.
• Being willing to "fail fast," or to make changes to the original innovation based on initial feedback.
• Taking another look at the innovation to make sure it will be able to grow and spread.
• Providing a clear purpose statement that is easy for funders, users, partners in the organization, and other targets to understand.
• Creating an organization that flows from the mission statement, works with a minimal staff who are on board with the innovation, and receives funding that will be able to grow with the project.
