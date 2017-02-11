 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

New Business Book Summary Available for Lean Startups for Social Change

 
 
Lean Startups for Social Change
Lean Startups for Social Change
 
IPSWICH, Mass. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- It takes a lot of time and hard work to turn a new idea into a useful social program. Traditionally, in-depth planning and often monetary expenses are front-loaded in the process, which results in the innovator waiting a long time before finding out if the new idea will work. In Lean Startups for Social Change, Michel Gelobter shows nonprofit and government organizations how to expedite the process and how to quickly shut it down if it appears to be destined for failure. This new core practice involves interacting with the right people, testing, and experimenting from the start. This validated learning up front makes it easier for the innovator to attract funders who will help to launch the program and sustain its growth. Gelobter's own experiences in business and with government agencies and nonprofits serve as poignant examples of how the lean startup principles work.

The lean startup process, which originated in the for-profit world of Silicon Valley, is an equally effective methodology for driving social change and improvement. This process includes:

Replacing the plan-fund-do method with the more agile build-measure-learn cycle.

Using a business model canvas to test a hypothesis with direct customer feedback, and then pivoting the innovation as needed.

Focusing on non-social sector customers for funding, such as government agencies, legislators, and philanthropists.

Defining the desired innovation and figuring out how to deliver it to the right people, how to pay for it, and how to measure its effectiveness.

"Getting out of the building" to test educated guesses gathered from the business model canvas on real people.

Being willing to "fail fast," or to make changes to the original innovation based on initial feedback.

Taking another look at the innovation to make sure it will be able to grow and spread.

Providing a clear purpose statement that is easy for funders, users, partners in the organization, and other targets to understand.

Creating an organization that flows from the mission statement, works with a minimal staff who are on board with the innovation, and receives funding that will be able to grow with the project.

Source:EBSCO
Email:***@ebsco.com
Posted By:***@ebsco.com Email Verified
Click to Share