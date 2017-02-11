News By Tag
Anubavam LLC. Turns 11: Celebrating 11th anniversary
Anubavam LLC. Is celebrating its 11th anniversary with its clients, customers and employees, it's a huge milestone. The company has witness some remarkable business growth in IT industry.
It's hard to believe, but Anubavam debuted IT industry 11 years ago. The firm, headquartered in Texas, was launched in 2006. Based on the foundation of "Transformation through technology", Anubavam has successfully delivered 250+ projects to over 100 clients across 23 countries all over the world. Anubavam offers highly efficient and cost-effective digital, mobile & cloud services and solutions for companies ranging from small and medium to Fortune 500.
As a proven leader in consulting and technology solutions, Anubavam delivers engaging web and mobile experiences that drive business growth for its clients. Anubavam help clients transform and thrive in a rapidly changing world with its deep technology expertise, vast experience and vertically aligned business model. Anubavam is an innovator and co-creator of innovative solutions using cutting-edge technological expertise in CMS & Drupal development, mobility, and cross platform development to meet all the customer needs.
"It's been an amazing journey so far, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it. We are extremely grateful to our clients, customers and employees who have contributed to our success during the past 11 years. This includes the many businesses across 10+ industries who have allowed Anubavam to play a part in helping them grow their business and improve ROI with IT and support, and all issues related to technology,"
Anubavam team consists of several technology evangelists, business leaders, tech gurus and industry certified professionals who are highly passionate about what they do. Our expert team has extensive industry and in-depth market knowledge. Our success is also a testament to the hard work of our staffs who have enabled Anubavam to launch its new flagship product, Creatrix Campus in 2014. We are proud of all our past achievements and equally excited about the future as we continue to serve our clientele with leading edge technology products, resources, and services."
About Anubavam
Anubavam is a leading web and mobile development company headquartered in Texas. Anubavam develops IT solutions for clients in more than 22 countries across 13 industries for their business transformation. From engineering to custom application development, knowledge management and workflow management, Anubavam helps clients with IT solutions, services and consulting, since 2006. Endowed with a dedicated team of innovators and evangelists, differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across cutting-edge technologies, Anubavam has delivered 250+ projects for 100+ clients across key industries and business domains, including e-Commerce, e-Learning, Retail, Finance, Entertainment, Social Media and more.
For more information, please visit http://www.anubavam.com/
