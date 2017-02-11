 
News By Tag
* Katarina
* Croatia
* Dmc
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Travel
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Los Angeles
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Croatia's Katarina Line Visiting United States to Meet with Travel Professionals

The Company is Setting Up Meetings to Sell Its Land Tours and Cruise Products
 
 
Katarina Line Futura Deluxe Cruiser
Katarina Line Futura Deluxe Cruiser
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Katarina
* Croatia
* Dmc

Industry:
* Travel

Location:
* Los Angeles - California - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

LOS ANGELES - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Katarina Line, Croatia's leading DMC and premier small ship cruise company, is currently touring the United States, meeting with travel professionals at many major travel shows. The company will next be at the Los Angeles Travel & Adventure Show, booth number 437. The event takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, February 18-19.

Katarina Line will also be offering a "Sell Croatia" workshop in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on February 21, 2017.

Company representatives will be happy to schedule a meeting with travel professionals to explore its diverse land tours and cruise ship programs. They can also stop by their agencies for a private presentation, meeting and staff training.

For more information, contact anamaria@katarina-line.hr.

About Katarina Line
Katarina Line is a leading, award-winning DMC in Croatia and a premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia. The company enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA.  For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-line.com.

Media Contact
Herman & Almonte PR
212-616-1190
***@herman-almontepr.com
End
Source:Katarina Line
Email:***@herman-almontepr.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
? News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share