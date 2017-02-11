News By Tag
Croatia's Katarina Line Visiting United States to Meet with Travel Professionals
The Company is Setting Up Meetings to Sell Its Land Tours and Cruise Products
Katarina Line will also be offering a "Sell Croatia" workshop in Los Angeles at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel on February 21, 2017.
Company representatives will be happy to schedule a meeting with travel professionals to explore its diverse land tours and cruise ship programs. They can also stop by their agencies for a private presentation, meeting and staff training.
For more information, contact anamaria@katarina-
About Katarina Line
Katarina Line is a leading, award-winning DMC in Croatia and a premier small ship cruise company with weekly guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. With a growing fleet of more than 50 ships in four different categories, the company serves more than 90,000 clients that include 26,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Katarina Line itineraries give travelers the chance to explore the stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns of Croatia while hopping from one island to another, offering guest the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia. The company enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 95% of all its bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-
Media Contact
Herman & Almonte PR
212-616-1190
***@herman-almontepr.com
