Homebuyers Are Invited To Tour The Model Homes Of Asher Ranch In Rosamond

Frontier Communities Opens A collection of Single-level and Two-story Designs

Asher Ranch Plan 2 in Rosamond, CA.

--– On your first visit to Asher Ranch by hometown builder Frontier Communities, you'll recognize the kind of homes and prices you've been dreaming about. Homebuyers are invited to tour the model homes and see how the generous designs and desirable features of Asher Ranch delivers on Frontier Communities' promise of quality and value. The collection includes both single-level and two-story designs of approximately 1,820 to 2,457 square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 baths, and 2-car garages, priced from the mid $200,000s.One of the many advantages that Frontier Communities has given to homebuyers at Asher Ranch is the freedom to personalize their floor plan, transforming dens and lofts into optional bedrooms, expanding half baths to optional full ones, and adding special touches to their décor. Many important plusses add to the value of Archer Ranch's homes, including tankless water heaters that can reduce utility expenses, included side and back yard fencing, and drought tolerant front yard landscaping. Ongoing savings include no HOA fees, no Mello Roos fees and reduced sales and property taxes."Frontier Communities is a home town builder, knowing that homebuyers need value as well as quality. At Asher Ranch, we've taken every possible measure to give people the American Dream they've worked for," said Mark Hicks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Frontier Communities.Spacious interiors ensure comfort, highlighted by energy efficiency including a tankless water heater, inviting kitchens with stainless steel appliances and master suites with expansive walk-in closet, soaking tub and separate shower. A host of quality features include Beech cabinets with semi-concealed hinges, designer Delta bath fixtures and spacious laundry rooms. Opportunities are provided to enhance stylish living, such as room options, security systems and gas fireplaces in the family room.Located close to the employment and activity of Edwards Air Force Base, Asher Ranch is the only actively-selling new home community in Rosamond, an up-and-coming aerospace city. Ideal for first-time home buyers, growing families and retirees alike, Asher Ranch is attracting a lot of active military and aerospace personnel.Now is the time to explore a community that welcomes you in every way, from brand new home quality to outstanding value. The Asher Ranch sales office is located at Half Dome Avenue and 35Street West in Rosamond at 3519 Half Dome Avenue, open daily 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday 1 to 5 p.m. Please call 661-221-3905 for more information or visit the website at www.FrontierHomes.com.Neighborhoods by Frontier Communities span over 10 cities throughout the Inland Empire, including Chino, Ontario, Jurupa Valley, North Fontana, Montclair, Menifee, Rosamond, Moreno Valley, San Jacinto and Riverside. A local neighborhood builder with deep roots in the Inland Empire, the company has continually helped it achieve some of its many goals and high aspirations working for a rich quality of life. People of all ages and life stages have entrusted Frontier Communities to fulfill the promise they have made to themselves - ownership of a beautiful new home in vibrant surroundings, and one they are proud to call home.