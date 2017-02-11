 
Industry News





February 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Your Anderson Island Neighbors are not surprised by this shocking statistic

Real Living Northwest Realtors has sold more homes on Anderson Island than the next ten brokerages combined.
 
 
BOTHELL, Wash. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Real Living Northwest Realtors sold more homes on Anderson Island than the next ten brokerages combined, according to NWMLS.com A whopping 36.28% was the official market percentage reported for 2016, and although that was an amazing achievement, it did not come as a surprise to clients of the top Anderson Island brokerage for the 5th year in a row.

When asked about her thoughts on this, Stephanie McCarthy, Owner of Real Living Northwest Realtors, stated, "Our motto is "The Power of Us and The Freedom to be You.". That allows us to offer our local Anderson Island Brokers all the tools and systems of a National Brokerage and yet allows each of their personalities to shine through. Cheryl Steffen, Sarah Garmire and Maryann Schuler were also recognized nationally for their production and were 3 of the top 4 agents for Anderson Island. McCarthy went on to say, "Ultimately, this was their accomplishment. We could not be more proud."

Here are the numbers:

• #1 in sales More than the next 10 brokerages combined
• 5th year in a row being the #1 Brokerage on Anderson Island
• 3 of the top 4 agents for all of Anderson Island
• Cheryl Steffen 10th year in a row being the #1 Agent on the Island. Won the Real Living Sapphire Award for production levels and the 360 Diamond award for customer service.
• Sarah Garmire won the Real Living Sapphire Award for production levels and the 360 Diamond award for customer service.
• Maryann Schuler won the Real Living Ruby Award for production levels and the 360 Diamond award for customer service.

2016 was an extremely successful year for this Anderson Island office and it will be exciting to see what they accomplish this year. If you are thinking of buying, selling and/or renting a home on Anderson Island, you owe it to yourself to find out why your neighbors have such complete faith in these 3 Realtors that not only work on Anderson Island but live on Anderson Island. Go to http://www.realliving.com/northwest for more information.

Stephanie McCarthy
***@rlnorthwest.com
