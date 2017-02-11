News By Tag
Your Anderson Island Neighbors are not surprised by this shocking statistic
Real Living Northwest Realtors has sold more homes on Anderson Island than the next ten brokerages combined.
When asked about her thoughts on this, Stephanie McCarthy, Owner of Real Living Northwest Realtors, stated, "Our motto is "The Power of Us and The Freedom to be You.". That allows us to offer our local Anderson Island Brokers all the tools and systems of a National Brokerage and yet allows each of their personalities to shine through. Cheryl Steffen, Sarah Garmire and Maryann Schuler were also recognized nationally for their production and were 3 of the top 4 agents for Anderson Island. McCarthy went on to say, "Ultimately, this was their accomplishment. We could not be more proud."
Here are the numbers:
• #1 in sales More than the next 10 brokerages combined
• 5th year in a row being the #1 Brokerage on Anderson Island
• 3 of the top 4 agents for all of Anderson Island
• Cheryl Steffen 10th year in a row being the #1 Agent on the Island. Won the Real Living Sapphire Award for production levels and the 360 Diamond award for customer service.
• Sarah Garmire won the Real Living Sapphire Award for production levels and the 360 Diamond award for customer service.
• Maryann Schuler won the Real Living Ruby Award for production levels and the 360 Diamond award for customer service.
2016 was an extremely successful year for this Anderson Island office and it will be exciting to see what they accomplish this year. If you are thinking of buying, selling and/or renting a home on Anderson Island, you owe it to yourself to find out why your neighbors have such complete faith in these 3 Realtors that not only work on Anderson Island but live on Anderson Island. Go to http://www.realliving.com/
Stephanie McCarthy
