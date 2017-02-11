News By Tag
Mattamy Homes RiverTown Celebrates Grand Opening on Saturday, Feb. 25
During the Grand Opening, which runs from noon to 6 p.m., guests are invited to take part in family-friendly activities and experience life on the river at RiverTown. Enjoy the trails along Riverfront Park and take a guided kayak tour on the St. Johns River. There will be live music, delicious food and children's activities. Everyone is welcome to attend and join in the festivities.
"RiverTown is a one-of-kind community where residents can feel at home on the river," said Jason Sessions, VP, Land Acquisition and Development, Mattamy Homes. "Our homes and amenities are designed to complement an active family lifestyle and the exquisite beauty of the St. Johns River. I encourage everyone to come experience life on the river and be a part of the big reveal at RiverTown."
During the event, visitors can view the new community entry, Welcome Center and tour Mattamy Homes RiverTown's six new stunning model homes. Prospective homebuyers can be among the first to select from brand new floorplans, homesites and pricing starting from the $240,000s.
Guests also will learn about The RiverClub, the community's highly anticipated new state-of-the-
Currently, residents enjoy a zero-entry recreational pool with corkscrew slide and a junior-sized Olympic lap pool at the community's RiverHouse Amenity Center. The RiverHouse, with more than 7,200-square-
RiverTown is an active community with miles of trails that wind along the riverfront and a mile of scenic riverfront property for walking, fishing or relaxing by the water. The community has a kayak launch and a baseball complex with four diamonds, batting cages and pitching facilities. In addition to a spectacular natural setting and world-class amenities, homebuyers are drawn to RiverTown's family-oriented atmosphere and convenient access to top-rated St. Johns County public schools including Bartram Trail High School, Swiss Point Middle School, and Hickory Creek Elementary School.
Mattamy Homes RiverTown offers a wide variety of single-family homes for all types of families and lifestyles. Homes range in size from 1,700 square feet to more than 3,500 square feet with open floor plans, spacious front porches and covered lanais. Homes at RiverTown feature Mattamy's signature design style coupled with distinctive architectural features and brilliantly designed and livable interiors that blend seamlessly with the natural beauty of the St. Johns River. Mattamy's Architect's Choice Options offer homebuyers selections to modify Mattamy's renowned plans to best address the needs of their individual preference and lifestyle.
"RiverTown is the most affordable community on the river offering the best value in St. Johns County," said Sessions. "Don't miss out on an incredible opportunity to build a new home at RiverTown. I encourage everyone to visit us."
The RiverTown Welcome Center is located at 90 Lanier St. in St. Johns. To visit the RiverTown community, travel Interstate 95 to County Road 210 West to Greenbriar Road and turn left at Long Leaf Pine Parkway. The Welcome Center is located on Long Leaf Pine Parkway just past Bartram Trail High School. Visitors can also take I-295 to San Jose Boulevard South, turn left onto Greenbriar Road and then right on Long Leaf Pine Parkway.
To register for updates or more information, visit, Mattamy Homes RiverTown. (http://www.mattamyrivertown.com/
