Twice As Amazing Membership In Rockaway, New Jersey

Affordable and Convenient Eyelash Extensions With Amazing Lash Studios Membership
 
 
Amazing Lash Studio Twice As Amazing Membership
Amazing Lash Studio Twice As Amazing Membership
ROCKAWAY, N.J. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Rockaway,NJ: Starting February 1st Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway will now offer a more affordable membership package! This Twice As Amazing membership is only for a limited time and offered to the New Jersey area.Normally a full set of eyelash extensions is $250 with an introductory price of $79.99. Members will now pay $99 a month and receive two fill ins per month.

If you are new to eyelash exetnsions we understand how daunting it may seem. Many times during the application process guests fall asleep, waking up with voluminous lashes! Please arrive 10 minutes prior to your appointment, make up free, so you are able to fill out paperwork. Amazing Lash Studio is like no other eyelash bar, once you start you will never want to stop.

Take advantage of this promotion while you can and get spring ready! Eyelash upkeep is easy and simple with the Twice As Amazing Membership providing you with priority booking and up to 35% off regular lash fill prices. Book today and start saving!

Visit https://www.amazinglashstudio.com/studios/nj/rockaway/roc... for more information!  This is for a limited time only.

Source:Amazing Lash Studio Rockaway
Email:***@chargemediagroup.com
Tags:Eyelash Extensions, Beauty, Amazing Lash Studio
Industry:Beauty
Location:Rockaway - New Jersey - United States
Subject:Services
