Devil Dog Shirts Honors the 75th Anniversary of Miltary Dog Handlers

Devil Dog Shirts is taking the time out to recognize the 75th anniversary of military dog handlers and their companions. To our handlers and dogs that served, and to those no longer with us, we at Devil Dog Shirts thank you!

Sgt Nale and his dog Lydia in Kajaki, Afghanistan

March 13, will mark the 75th anniversary of miltary dog-handlers in the US. The United States had much success using military dogs in World War I. However, they were borrowed from the British and the French. It would take the outbreak of World War II for the United States to invest in it's own official miltary dog training program.Since the times of the ancient Greeks and Romans, man's best friend has played a vital asset in warfare. Although dogs my lack the stamina of their human counter-parts during patrols, their sense of smell is highly acute.The uses of military dogs today include counter-IED and counter-narcotics. Yet, their uses are not just limited to the battlefield. Man's best friend has shown it's strength as an amazing healer for veterans suffering fro Post-Traumatic Stress.Whether it is hunting IEDs, sniffing out drugs, or providing a veteran companionship trained dogs have more thn proven their worth.