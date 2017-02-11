 
Benefits of On-Site Drug and Alcohol Testing

On-Site Drug and Alcohol Testing is available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!
 
 
MELVILLE, N.Y. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Benefits of On-Site Drug and Alcohol Testing include:

1. Leverage Logistics with on-site testing. No more wondering how to get work done with employees constantly out at the lab getting tested!

2. A $60 drug test can actually cost $80 if your employee goes to a remote testing facility. When you consider how much time it takes for an employee to travel, wait and finally get tested – add an hour of the employee's wages as downtime.

3. DOT regulated employers with overnight or weekend shifts must do random alcohol testing just before, during, or just after employee's performance of "safety-sensitive" duties. That means employees working overnight shifts must be tested overnight when clinics and lab sites are closed.

4. US-Dept. of Transportation and US-Dept. of Labor regulations mandate that employees be paid for the time involving drug or alcohol testing including travel time to an off-site testing facility.

Comply® Corporation dispatches DOT certified technicians to your location for scheduled appointment testing such as pre-employments, random, return-to-duty and follow-up tests or for emergency response tests like post-accident, reasonable suspicion, and fitness-for-duty, etc.

