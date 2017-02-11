 
ARTHealthcare.in Makes Genetic Tests and CarrierMap Screening Easy

ARThealthcare.in has become the one stop and reliable clinic where complete solutions for infertility treatment, genetic disorders, genetic diseases and carriermap screening are done to help you in carrying pregnancy to give birth to a healthy baby.
 
 
NEW DELHI, India - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- www.arthealthcare.in – a trusted and certified clinic for genetic tests and Carriermap screening as well as complete solutions for infertility treatment and ART services, offers you precise solutions and support in knowing about the risk of potential genetic disorders and genetic diseases and stop them passing in next generation. Here, genetic tests are done to determine the risk of more than 300 genetic diseases that can create major health complications and issues in your baby. A blood sample or saliva sample is enough to know about the possibility of any kind of genetic disorder in your baby and then get precise treatment for them.

ARTHealthcare.in has become one of the most reliable and reputed healthcare center where genetic diseases and genetic testing processes are done to let you know about the potential risk of genetic disorders in next generation and then take the right step to keeping them away from the possibility of any disease.

There are a number of added benefits of choosing ARThealthcare for genetic screening and CarrierMap Screening. A team of professionals has been working here who know that a blood sample can provide you more relaxation. ARThealthcare has come up with Recombine'sCarrierMap Screening that is an ideal option to help you in a number of ways. This wonderful test has become one the most successful tests to provide you peace of mind. Both positive and negative tests are good.

Charges for such tests are also reasonable and will be in your budget; while you can contact from anywhere and via any convenient mode of communication. So, what you are waiting for, feel free to contact for getting such tests done.

About the Clinic: ARThealthcare.in has been offering you complete solutions for genetic tests to determine the risk of more than 300 genetic diseases and genetic disorders. Recombine'sCarrierMap Screening is also one of the most successful test.

For more information, please visit: www.arthealthcare.in

