Anita Lopez, Lucas County Auditor Announces New Program to Protect Citizens from Skimmer Thieves

Lucas County Auditor will host a second Summit to announce her "Skimmer Scram Program" reimbursing select, gas-station owners for gas-pump, lock upgrades.

-- Due to skimmer activity in Lucas County and neighboring Wood County,will host a Skimmer Summit to announce new measures to protect citizens from identity-theft at the pump.This event will bring together citizens and business owners to discuss methods of stopping this public nuisance. All Lucas County residents are invited to attend.In support of Lucas County business owners challenged by skimmer activity, Anita Lopez will share the details of her pilot program to encourage select, gas-station owners to upgrade locks on their gas pumps with an application for a reimbursement of the costs. The Skimmer Summit takes place:February 23, 20172:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.Emergency Services Training Center2127 Jefferson AvenueToledo, Ohio 43604Citizens are reminded to remain vigilant. If consumers suspect a pump has been tampered with or compromised, please be sure to report it to gas station management and contact the Lucas County Weights & Measures Department at (419) 213-4406 ( tel:4192134406 ) or file a complaint online using the following link: http://lcapps.co.lucas.oh.us/WMComplaints/addcomplaint2.aspx