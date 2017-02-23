News By Tag
Anita Lopez, Lucas County Auditor Announces New Program to Protect Citizens from Skimmer Thieves
Lucas County Auditor will host a second Summit to announce her "Skimmer Scram Program" reimbursing select, gas-station owners for gas-pump, lock upgrades.
This event will bring together citizens and business owners to discuss methods of stopping this public nuisance. All Lucas County residents are invited to attend.
In support of Lucas County business owners challenged by skimmer activity, Anita Lopez will share the details of her pilot program to encourage select, gas-station owners to upgrade locks on their gas pumps with an application for a reimbursement of the costs. The Skimmer Summit takes place:
February 23, 2017
2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
Emergency Services Training Center
2127 Jefferson Avenue
Toledo, Ohio 43604
Citizens are reminded to remain vigilant. If consumers suspect a pump has been tampered with or compromised, please be sure to report it to gas station management and contact the Lucas County Weights & Measures Department at (419) 213-4406 (tel:4192134406) or file a complaint online using the following link: http://lcapps.co.lucas.oh.us/
Contact
Anita Lopez, Esq.
Lucas County Auditor
419-213-4335
***@co.lucas.oh.us
