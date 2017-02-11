News By Tag
Tanah Haney signs book deal with Five Rivers
Peterborough author to publish debut novel, Fractal Theory with Canadian publisher, Five Rivers Publishing
A suspenseful, rollicking adventure, Fractal Theory follows the events around two unlikely protagonists, Nicholas and Minnie.
You could say Nicholas and Minnie were two ordinary people caught up in a series of extraordinary events, but let's be honest–they're about the least ordinary people you're likely to meet. Nicholas' lifelong status as misunderstood recluse is only made worse by the arrival in his apartment of an entire division of British Intelligence, while Minnie's unique, and often inconvenient, ability to see people's emotions (in vivid colour, no less), is complicated by Nicholas, who seems at first glance to be a black-and-white enigma: a man with no emotions at all.
From an allegedly chance meeting in a café, to a gunshot ringing out in a crowded square, they soon find their lives, and all their preconceptions, turned inside out, as they are caught up in a baffling game of international subterfuge. As the bodies pile up and the mystery deepens, it falls to Nicholas, Minnie, and Nicholas' new-found brother, Talbot, to unravel the trail of clues, and save an unknowing population from a mysterious drug that could redefine everything we know about the human psyche.
Fractal Theory's author, Tanah Haney, has been putting her thoughts to paper since she could hold a pen, and playing tunes since she could walk. When not writing, she performs and teaches music in Peterborough, Ontario, where she lives with her husband Mark and their small menagerie of cats, fish, and a turtle named Myrtle.
Fractal Theory releases April 1, 2019 in both print and digital from Five Rivers Publishing, http://www.fiveriverspublishing.com.
