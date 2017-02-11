viihealth Announces Acquisition of Hubdata, a Decision Analytics Company

Country(s)
PHILADELPHIA - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- viihealth, Inc., a next-generation Customer Engagement Company dedicated to helping global Life Science clients improve business results, has acquired Hubdata SARL, a French based provider of leading edge decision analytics SaaS solutions.
The Hubdata team has effectively utilized machine learning based advanced analytics to drive business outcomes, such as customer loyalty, yield management, repeat revenue, and profitability for international clients. The Hubdata platform provides viihealth the foundational core to effectively add advanced data analytics that provide prediction and prescription guidance in its solution suite to address the needs of Life Science marketers.
In an increasingly complex digital environment, Life Science companies are facing critical gaps in executing their digital marketing strategy and need integrated solutions to enhance the value of their customer interactions. This acquisition brings to viihealth new capabilities and expertise to enhance value for clients. Through Hubdata, viihealth will enable Life Science clients to harness the value of customer interaction data and predictive analytics to deliver operational recommendations. These recommendations guide targeted updates to digital content, improving the value of each customer interaction.
"We are proud to join the viihealth group in order to enable clients to fully leverage the power of data in their multichannel marketing strategy," said Laurent Cohen, General Manager and Founder of Hubdata.
The Hubdata acquisition complements the recent commercial release, by viihealth, MCM Builder™, a leading cloud tool for CLM content authoring, which works seamlessly with leading Veeva iRep and other CLM ecosystems to quickly and cost-effectively build and update multi-channel digital content "on the fly" -- without the need for cumbersome, costly manual programming.
About viihealth, Inc.
About Hubdata, a viihealth company
Hubdata provides data analytics tools and business intelligence expertise to enable corporate clients to utilize advanced decision analytics to optimize their digital multichannel marketing strategy and implementation. Solutions developed by Hubdata are dedicated to the collection, integration, normalization, qualification of data from various systems (customer touch points and big data) turning heterogeneous data into real world behavioral profiling, segmentation, and customer intelligence. www.hubdata.fr
