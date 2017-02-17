American Redesign Reinvents Political Resistance Bumper Stickers With Humor and Style

With the post-election chaos and disapproval, the resistance movement is getting funny and creative in its messaging.

Funny Warning Sticker Pack Waterproof Vinyl Decals Political Stickers Set of 4 Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Resistance

• Political Bumper Stickers

• Resist Industry:

• Society Location:

• Williamsville - New York - US Subject:

• Products WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. - Feb. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- American Redesign specializes in original, high-quality vinyl stickers and transfer decals that are Made in the USA



A huge factor in the resist movement is executive order gone awry. People do not feel their needs are being heard; meanwhile the new administration is working at a break-neck speed.



American Redesign, who sells their stickers and decals exclusively through the Amazon Marketplace, with free Prime shipping, has just released a white, transfer decal for teachers, students, parents, PTA members, and anyone who has benefited from a public school education.



All those who said "No to DeVos," and opposed the new Secretary of Education can exercise their free speech with an "I love Public Schools" decal for their car, home or classroom.



Whether you're on the board of education, part of a teacher's union or looking for a great teacher gift, these decals are priced at under $10.



"Unfortunately there is a great political divide in our country, but it gives us all more reason to voice our views. We will not sit back; there is too much at stake," says American Redesign founder.



The new stickers resonate with the "Dump Trump" and "Not My President" rally cries, but include original slogans and graphics that are funny and memorable. Their most popular sticker pack that sells for around $10, features the phrase, "Weather Alert: 100% Chance of Shitstorm." This one has been a crowd pleaser in the DC area as well as across the nation.



American Redesign is continuing to produce relevant and social justice products so citizens can unite, participate and find strength in numbers.



View American Redesign Products on Amazon:



Funny Sticker Warning Pack of 4:



I Love Public Schools Vinyl Decal:



Contact

American Redesign

***@eveofreduction.com American Redesign End -- American Redesign specializes in original, high-quality vinyl stickers and transfer decals that are Made in the USAA huge factor in the resist movement is executive order gone awry. People do not feel their needs are being heard; meanwhile the new administration is working at a break-neck speed.American Redesign, who sells their stickers and decals exclusively through the Amazon Marketplace, with free Prime shipping, has just released a white, transfer decal for teachers, students, parents, PTA members, and anyone who has benefited from a public school education.All those who said "No to DeVos," and opposed the new Secretary of Education can exercise their free speech with an "I love Public Schools" decal for their car, home or classroom.Whether you're on the board of education, part of a teacher's union or looking for a great teacher gift, these decals are priced at under $10."Unfortunately there is a great political divide in our country, but it gives us all more reason to voice our views. We will not sit back; there is too much at stake," says American Redesign founder.The new stickers resonate with the "Dump Trump" and "Not My President" rally cries, but include original slogans and graphics that are funny and memorable. Their most popular sticker pack that sells for around $10, features the phrase, "Weather Alert: 100% Chance of Shitstorm." This one has been a crowd pleaser in the DC area as well as across the nation.American Redesign is continuing to produce relevant and social justice products so citizens can unite, participate and find strength in numbers.View American Redesign Products on Amazon:Funny Sticker Warning Pack of 4: https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B01E884T5Q I Love Public Schools Vinyl Decal: https://www.amazon.com/ dp/B06VTV29M9